Shell's $19-billion Arc Resources purchase marks a turning point for the Montney formation, driving renewed global interest in Canadian natural gas and LNG export potential amid rising geopolitical demand.

The discovery of vast natural gas reserves in the Montney Formation has reshaped the energy landscape of Western Canada, positioning the region as a critical supplier for global markets. This geological treasure extends 130,000 square kilometres, straddling the border between Alberta and British Columbia, and holds hundreds of trillions of cubic feet of untapped gas. Despite this staggering volume, only 6 per cent of the resource has been extracted, leaving a massive window for future production growth.

For decades, the Montney was viewed as a potential powerhouse that never fully materialized due to shifting global dynamics. Early success in the early 2000s, when Arc Resources Ltd. pioneered horizontal drilling and multistage fracking techniques, was quickly overshadowed by the shale revolution in the United States. American producers adopted similar technologies and flooded the market, transforming the U.S. from Canada's primary export destination into its fiercest competitor. This sudden rivalry, combined with a severe global commodity downturn, inflicted nearly a decade of financial pain on major operators like Arc and Encana Corp.

Also read Canadian Provinces Await Details on Trump Threat to Tax Foreign Data Centres

Shell's Strategic Pivot to Canadian Gas

The narrative shifted dramatically in April when global energy giant Shell PLC executed a $19-billion acquisition of Arc Resources. This move signaled a definitive commitment to the Montney play, which Stastia West, president of Shell Canada, described as a highly prolific resource with abundant and low-cost gas. West emphasized that the region's quality is well-established, noting that the cost to produce gas continues to fall as technology advances, making it increasingly attractive compared to other international options.

Shell's investment is not merely speculative; it is driven by the urgent needs of its LNG Canada facility on the West Coast. As the lead backer of the expansive liquefied-natural-gas export project, Shell requires a steady and substantial feedstock supply to ensure the plant's long-term viability. The acquisition of Arc Resources provides Shell with immediate access to necessary reserves, securing its position in the global energy trade while supporting Canada's broader liquefied natural gas ambitions.

Advertisement

Political and Economic Drivers for LNG Expansion

Canada's liquefied natural gas sector has reached an inflection point after years of stagnation. A decade ago, more than 20 potential export facilities were proposed, but most were abandoned due to environmental concerns, Indigenous community pushback, and depressed natural gas prices. The current political climate has changed significantly. Prime Minister Mark Carney has reaffirmed the importance of natural resource development to bolster the Canadian economy, particularly during ongoing trade tensions with the United States. In British Columbia, the newly elected Premier has campaigned on tripling liquefied natural gas production by 2035, providing a clear policy direction for industry growth.

Practical progress followed political rhetoric in September when Shell and its partners approved Phase 2 of the LNG Canada facility. This decision doubles the plant's export capacity, validating the economic case for large-scale liquefaction in the region. The move has re-energized other global energy companies that had previously paused or abandoned their West Coast liquefied natural gas plans. These companies are now dusting off old proposals, recognizing that the regulatory and market environment has become far more conducive to development.

Geopolitical Shocks and Emerging Demand Sources

External geopolitical events have further accelerated interest in Canadian natural gas. In March, the shutdown of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz by Iran trapped approximately 20 per cent of the world's liquefied natural gas exports. This disruption made Canadian gas, accessible via the Pacific, highly appealing to Asian buyers who had long been significant purchasers. The reliability of Canadian supply chains, combined with stable production from the Montney, offers a strategic alternative to volatile Middle Eastern sources.

Domestic demand is also emerging as a significant driver for the Montney's future. The federal government is actively pursuing the construction of domestic data centres to ensure artificial intelligence data sovereignty. These facilities require massive amounts of power, leading to plans for new natural gas-fired power plants. Alberta has welcomed these developers, creating a reliable local market for Montney gas. Additionally, the proposed Pacific Link pipeline aims to transport one million additional barrels of oil per day, which will require condensate-a byproduct of natural gas production-to move heavy crude through the pipe.

Advertisement

Market Consolidation and Investor Caution

Shell's high-profile entry has triggered a wave of acquisitions across the sector, reflecting a broader strategy to consolidate assets and streamline operations. In October, Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corp., completed an $890-million purchase of Logan Energy Corp. Following suit, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. agreed to pay $2.5-billion, including debt, for Advantage Energy Ltd. These transactions indicate that major players are actively reshaping the Montney landscape to capture value from the resource.

Despite the surge in corporate activity, investors remain cautious due to local pricing dynamics. The local natural gas price, known as the AECO benchmark, continues to trade at historically low levels. There is currently insufficient local demand to absorb the endless supply from the Montney formation. However, industry leaders believe that the combination of liquefied natural gas exports, domestic data centre growth, and oil pipeline condensate needs will eventually tighten the market and drive prices toward more sustainable levels.