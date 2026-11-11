Wisconsin Aesthetician Offers Hour-Long Scratch Therapy Sessions at Golden Skin Studios

Ka Vang, a licensed aesthetician in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, has launched a popular new service called scratch therapy, featuring an hour of rhythmic scratching using specialized tools.

In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the spa industry is seeing a unique shift away from traditional massages and facials toward a niche service known as scratch therapy.

This new treatment is gaining significant popularity in the region, drawing clients who are looking for a distinct form of relaxation and tension release. Ka Vang, the owner of Golden Skin Studios, is a licensed aesthetician who has made this practice her specialty. She describes herself as essentially a professional back scratcher, combining her aesthetician background with this specific service. According to Vang, the service addresses a common desire for physical comfort that often goes unmet in daily life.

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Ka Vang Formalizes Desire for Back Scratching

She notes that after a long day, people simply want someone to scratch their back or play with their hair. Her service formalizes this desire by providing a dedicated hour for clients to fully relax and unwind. The sessions are designed to be an intimate and slow-paced experience that helps release physical tension. Vang explains that while partners might offer a few minutes of scratching, they rarely sustain it for long periods.

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She emphasizes that her clients receive a full hour of attention, which is often difficult to obtain from a partner. This consistency allows the therapist to maintain a slow, rhythmic touch that is essential for the therapeutic effect. The service has become one of the most popular offerings at Golden Skin Studios, attracting clients from across the state. Pricing for these sessions starts at US$120 for a 60-minute appointment, reflecting the specialized nature of the work.

Metallic Nails Enhance Sensory Session Experience

Vang uses a variety of tools during the sessions to enhance the sensory experience for her clients. She is particularly noted for using metallic three-inch-long nails, which clients find incredibly stimulating. Vang states that the feeling provided by these nails is hard to describe but is highly sought after by customers. The structure of the hour-long session is divided into specific phases to maximize relaxation and comfort.

The first half of the session is dedicated to back scratches, focusing on relieving tension in the upper body. The second half shifts to chest scratches, continuing the rhythmic and soothing touch pattern. Throughout the session, Vang also incorporates scalp scratches to provide additional relaxation and comfort. Many clients report a deep sense of emotion and relief while on the treatment table during these sessions.

Some individuals are so relaxed that they fall asleep, highlighting the effectiveness of the rhythmic touch. Golden Skin Studios is open for these appointments from Tuesday through Saturday to accommodate client schedules. The business continues to grow its client base as word spreads about the unique benefits of scratch therapy. Vang's approach combines professional aesthetician skills with a specific focus on tactile relaxation techniques.

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Growth Suggests Broader Trend in Relaxation Methods

This model allows her to offer a service that is both professional and deeply personal to each client. The growing interest in this therapy suggests a broader trend in how people are seeking alternative relaxation methods. It highlights a demand for services that offer simple, direct, and highly personalized physical care. Clients from various backgrounds are finding value in the consistent, rhythmic nature of the scratching.

The service stands out in the Wisconsin wellness market by offering something distinctly different from standard spa treatments. Vang's business demonstrates how niche services can thrive when they address specific customer needs. Her studio has become a destination for those seeking this particular form of tactile therapy. The success of the service is evident in the dozens of people who sign up for sessions each month.

This steady demand indicates that scratch therapy is more than just a fleeting trend in the area. It represents a sustained interest in alternative relaxation techniques that prioritize physical touch and rhythm. As the service continues to attract attention, it may influence other spas in the region to consider similar offerings. Vang remains focused on providing high-quality sessions that meet the specific expectations of her clients.

Her dedication to the craft has established her as a leading provider of scratch therapy in the area. The unique combination of professional skill and specialized tools sets her service apart from competitors. Clients continue to return for the specific sensation and relaxation that only her method can provide. This dedicated approach has solidified her reputation as an expert in this niche wellness field.