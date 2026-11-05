Artist Carol Gillott moved to Paris at 72 and still blogs at 86

Carol Gillott, an American illustrator who first visited Paris as a teenager, moved there permanently at 72 and now, at 86, runs the Paris Breakfasts blog from a tiny apartment on the Ile Saint-Louis.

Carol Gillott first glimpsed Paris as a 16-year-old from Philadelphia, following her older sister who had already visited the City of Light. Seven decades after arriving by boat for that short tourist stay, she calls the city home.

But she did not live in Paris all her life, or even most of it. Gillott only moved to Paris full-time at age 72. For decades after that teenage visit, she kept up a long-distance love affair with the French capital and the French way of life. She built a career as an illustrator in the United States, working mainly in New York.

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She visited France several times a year and sometimes attended painting workshops. She also designed shoes in Italy and wrote an illustrated book about European flea markets. While working in the fashion industry, she was sent to Hong Kong, Taiwan and India. Paris occupied a permanent corner of her mind, so she kept visiting as often as she could.

Paris Breakfasts Blog Launch

Everyone said, Why don't you move to Paris, she tells CNN Travel. In 2006, she started a blog chronicling her love of Paris. It became a showcase for her watercolours of the city, especially the pastries and confections beloved by locals and tourists. The website, called Paris Breakfasts, found an audience and pushed her to keep returning to paint what she loved.

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She also began selling her artwork through Etsy. Readers embraced the colourful whimsy of her work, which fed an intense fascination with French style among her patrons. Buoyed by the success of the blog and her artwork, she left New York and moved permanently to Paris. Now 86, Gillott has no regrets.

She lives alone in a tiny apartment on an island in the Seine, but she is anything but alone in a city where her love of art and good living is rewarded with a rich calendar of exhibit openings and food tastings. My father would say, You're going to end up in a garret surrounded by cats, she said. Well, I've got the garret. She is immersed in France's food culture.

There are all these food rituals here, she says. Every month, there's something and it's a big deal. As a child and even as a young adult, Gillott was restless. Her parents could not understand why she flitted from one interest to another.

Art And Fashion Career

After her teenage visit to Paris with an art group, she studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a freelance illustrator and also had stints in the fashion industry on 7th Avenue in New York. One of her most significant jobs was working as a pharmaceutical illustrator.

Her drawings appeared in ads for Advil and Prozac, and on magazine covers about the medical industry for publications such as Time and Newsweek. On the side, she accepted and sought volunteer gigs that expanded her world culturally. She volunteered as a photographer for the James Beard Foundation, which introduced her to many chefs. At the New York non-profit dedicated to the cooking world, she met French chefs such as Alain Ducasse and Paul Bocuse at special events and dinners.

Champagne Commission

Those encounters led to artwork commissions and deepened her connection to Paris. One commission was for G.H. Mumm, the French Champagne maker. She drew pictures of celebrities drinking Mumm and ultimately wound up drawing labels affixed directly onto the bottles.

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Life was anything but boring for Gillott in New York. She said she attended Gloria Steinem's 60th birthday and worked as an assistant to the designer Anne Klein. She also visited Paris multiple times a year, staying in boutique hotels in the Sixth Arrondissement. I never married.

I forgot, she said. I was having too much fun. But there were tense moments. In the 1980s, she was shot by a mugger near her apartment in New York's East Village.

She survived, but life in New York was taking a toll. I found New York becoming ruder and ruder and pushier and pushier, she said. Her visits to Paris continued, and when she began blogging about her Parisian-inspired artwork, her sideline became a main line. She even exhibited her work at the Alliance Francaise in Washington D.C. and the Chelsea Arts Club in London.

Permanent Paris Move

So in 2012, she decided to come for a trial visit, subletting her apartment in New York. More or less, she has been in Paris ever since. Gillott now lives in what is called a chambre de bonne, originally built as servants' quarters. Located on the Ile Saint-Louis, her apartment overlooks the Seine.

From her window, Gillott can see the Bastille surrounded by classic Parisian rooftops. The environment in this corner of Paris, she says, is village-like. While Gillott is long past retirement age, she keeps up what many people would consider a full-time job as a blogger. Her cozy, colourful and chatty blog mixes her original artwork with photos she takes around Paris.

Initially, she built a following by drawing pastries and confections, which inspired the blog's name. She was especially drawn to the beloved French confectioner Ladurée, known for its macarons. Now she writes marathon posts about anything in Paris that tickles her fancy and lends itself to illustration through photos or watercolours. Lately, that has included classic French author Colette, beach umbrellas in Normandy and Monet's paintings.

As one reader put it in a blog comment, Gillott has a wonderful ability to connect all of the Parisian dots. She exports the spirit of the blog, and supports herself, by creating artwork she sells on Etsy. That includes a letter subscription service that sends small examples of her work to subscribers' mailboxes around the world. Some of her more striking items include an illustrated map of Paris that denotes places associated with Napoleon. There are also personalized, illustrated maps of the city.