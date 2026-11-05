Ontario family says Air France refused to use AirTag data to find lost luggage in France

An Ontario family that flew to France says Air France would not use their AirTag tracking data to locate a lost suitcase that zigzagged between airports before it was finally returned.

An Ontario family that travelled to France in August says their luggage did not make it onto their connecting flight because of a delay and a missed connection, and they say the airline refused to use the tracking data that showed exactly where the bag was.

Marie Vasilou of Toronto said she went straight to customer service after the delay. I was worried about the luggage, she said. I went straight to customer service and asked if our luggage would make it. The family flew with Air France.

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Air France Refuses To Use AirTags Data

When they arrived in Paris, they waited for their baggage, but it did not arrive. Three suitcases were deemed lost in the system, and two were eventually found. Vasilou said she was thankful she had a tracker in the suitcases and could see where they were. But when the family spoke with airport staff, she said the staff were not interested in the tracking information.

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They would not use our AirTags. They would not confirm where the luggage was, Vasilou said. During the trip, she watched the third suitcase zigzag from one airport to another, but no one would get it for her. It went from YUL to YYZ, to YUL to YUZ to YYZ to Paris, then YUL, Vasilou said, referring to the airport codes for Montreal and Toronto.

At times, the family knew the suitcase was less than a kilometre away at the airport, but still no one would retrieve it. I speak to customer service online on the phone. I keep telling them we know exactly where the luggage is. Just use the AirTags, and they won not, said Vasilou.

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I am beyond frustrated. Travel expert Barry Choi said that even if a passenger can tell airport staff where a bag is, airlines may have to follow their own barcode systems. He said staff might not be allowed to physically hunt for the luggage. Even if you have an AirTag or tracker on these airlines, it is massive, Choi said.

Even if you provide all the information, there is a bit like a broken telephone that can happen at the time. Who knows where that information gets transferred to and if it gets to the right people? CTV News reached out to Air France about Vasilou's matter. The airline did not respond, but not long after the inquiry, Vasilou's suitcase was found and returned to her.

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Vasilou said the ordeal has been very frustrating. She is still seeking compensation but was glad to get the suitcase back. The case highlights a gap between what tracking devices can show passengers and what airlines are willing or able to do with that information. A tracker can display a bag's location in real time, but it does not guarantee that an airline will act on the data.

Travellers Advised To File Lost Luggage Report

For travellers, the advice is to file a lost luggage report immediately and keep receipts for expenses. Passengers can also share tracker screenshots with airline staff, though experts say the information may not always reach the people who handle bags. Vasilou's suitcase travelled through several airports before it was returned. She said she kept telling customer service that the family knew exactly where the luggage was, but she felt the information was not used.

The family's experience comes as more travellers invest in AirTags and similar devices. The trackers are popular for showing where luggage is, but the case shows that a signal on a phone does not always translate into action on the ground. Air France has not publicly commented on the matter. The suitcase was eventually returned to Vasilou, who said she remains frustrated by the process and is still pursuing compensation.