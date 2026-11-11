Shawarma Meat Dispute Escalates to Violence at Lachine Restaurant

A customer attacked a manager at a Lachine Lebanese restaurant after complaining about meat portions, prompting a police investigation.

Montreal police are currently investigating a violent incident at a Lebanese restaurant in Lachine, Quebec, following a dispute over food portions that escalated into a physical assault on Saturday.

The altercation occurred at the Amir restaurant, a local franchise known for serving traditional Lebanese cuisine. Authorities are looking into the event as they seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding the attack. Wajih Kurdi, the manager of the establishment, provided details about the sequence of events that led to the confrontation. He stated that a woman had previously ordered a mixed shawarma plate and left the premises with her food.

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Customer Complains About Food Portions

Approximately thirty minutes after the woman departed, her husband entered the restaurant. He immediately approached the counter to complain that there was not enough meat in the order. Kurdi recounted the customer's aggressive demeanor, noting that the man claimed ignorance of the price of chicken and beef was absurd. The customer reportedly asked if the staff thought he was stupid for noticing the portion size.

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Kurdi explained that the mixed shawarma plate includes rice, potatoes, and salad, which constitutes what the customer paid for. He noted that larger portions of meat are available but come at an additional charge. According to Kurdi, the man specifically wanted the plate to be filled exclusively with beef, chicken, and potatoes. The manager clarified that the standard preparation meets the agreed-upon specifications.

Argument Escalates Into Physical Assault

Despite the explanation, Kurdi offered the man a full refund for the meal. However, the customer rejected the offer, and the situation escalated rapidly from a verbal complaint to physical violence. Kurdi described how the man jumped over the service counter and began throwing punches. The manager stated he was hit repeatedly on his face and struggled to protect himself during the assault.

The attacker continued to strike the manager on his face and head. Kurdi said he was trying to shield himself from the blows as the situation became chaotic and dangerous. The manager added that his wife, who wears a hijab, was also working at the restaurant that day. The presence of family members did not deter the aggression of the customer.

Xenophobic Remarks Made During Attack

Kurdi reported that the man hurled xenophobic remarks at the staff during the attack. He recalled the man telling them to go back to their country. This is not the first time the restaurant has experienced conflict with patrons. Kurdi noted that two months prior, another worker was spat on by a customer.

The manager expressed his desire to see the man who attacked him face legal consequences for his actions. He emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable in their business. Kurdi stressed that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their background or origin. He called for accountability from those who commit acts of violence.

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Police Investigation Ongoing Into Incident

Montreal police confirmed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Law enforcement officials are reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses to build their case. No arrests have been made at this time. The suspect remains at large as the police continue their inquiry into the assault.

The incident highlights tensions that can arise from customer service disputes in the food industry. It also underscores the importance of safety protocols for restaurant staff. Local residents and business owners are watching the investigation closely. Many are concerned about the safety of workers in public-facing roles.

The Amir restaurant remains open as the police carry out their duties. The staff continues to work while dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Kurdi hopes that the outcome of the investigation will send a clear message about zero tolerance for violence. He reiterated that his family and employees should be able to work in a safe environment without fear of assault.

The community is awaiting further updates from police regarding the suspect's identity and potential charges. This case serves as a reminder of the need for de-escalation techniques in high-stress customer interactions. Restaurateurs are encouraged to implement training programs to handle difficult customers effectively. The police have asked anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Justice is expected to be served once all facts are established and verified by authorities.