Share buybacks can boost returns but cannot rescue bad companies, experts say

Finance experts say buybacks can lift earnings per share and reward investors, but red flags include debt funding and cuts to investment or staffing.

Share buybacks can lift returns for investors or serve as a potential red flag, but finance experts say the key is to examine how a company allocates its capital overall.

The latest updates come as investors weigh the merits of corporate repurchase programs. When companies buy back their own stock, they often cancel those securities, reducing the number of outstanding shares available for trading in the market. That spreads profits over fewer shares, which can boost earnings per share metrics in earnings season and potentially lift the company's stock price.

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Experts Warn On Stock Repurchases Magnifying Outcomes

Theresa Shutt, chief investment officer at Harbourfront Wealth Management, said some of the best and worst investments over the past few decades were heavy buyers of their own stock. Buybacks magnify what is already there, she said, and can be better for shareholders and good for businesses, but they cannot rescue bad companies from their ultimate fates. You really need to look at the business itself, she said.

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Shutt said buyback programs return excess cash to shareholders in a way that offers the company more flexibility compared with hiking its dividend, which commits the company to making those payments at regular intervals. When a buyback occurs, she said shareholders get a bigger ownership stake without spending a dollar. Markets often view buybacks as a positive, she said, because they can provide support for the share price, increase demand for the stock and lift the valuation as well.

Red Flags In Financial Engineering And Buyback Funding

But not all buyback programs benefit investors. Shutt said some companies use buybacks as a form of financial engineering to artificially lift earnings per share metrics. Investors should also take note if companies are cutting back on investments, research and development or staffing to pay for buybacks, she said. Using debt to fund buybacks is also a potential red flag.

Brian Madden, chief investment officer with First Avenue Investment Counsel, said that while organic growth is the Holy Grail of equity investing, not all companies can deliver growth at eye-popping levels and may look for other ways to add value for shareholders. For example, he said some companies may generate a lot of cash but have limited opportunities to reinvest that money into their operations, so they could use a buyback to reward investors instead.

One alternative would be just to let the cash pile up on your balance sheet, Madden said, but that is not ideal in the same way that having idle cash in your brokerage account is not ideal for an individual investor. It is an opportunity cost, he said, and the way the opportunity cost manifests for a company is that idle cash does not earn a return.

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Investors Check Historical Data On Share Repurchase Authorizations

When a company announces a new buyback program, Madden said the first step for investors is to ask themselves, Is this anything new? Many companies announce share buybacks every year, he said, and for large companies it is the norm that most will have a normal course issuer bid authorization, which gives them the right but not the obligation to repurchase their shares.

He said a good exercise for investors is to go back and see if a company has announced previous share buyback authorizations and find out how much of its own stock the firm actually repurchased. On the other hand, companies deciding not to purchase their shares may have other priorities, Madden said. You also have to think about the company's other uses for cash, he said.

Is it wise and prudent for them to be buying back their shares now, do they have upcoming bonds that they need to refinance, or do they have big capital expenditure commitments that they need to make good on? Overall, Madden said investors should zoom out when considering the merits or downsides of a buyback program. In a unified way, it is all about evaluating how the company is at capital allocation, he said.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.