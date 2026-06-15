Shapovalov Sharpens Serve Amid Early Season Struggles in Bid to Regain Form

Denis Shapovalov is working on his serve after four straight opening-match losses, adopting a goldfish-like mentality to forget past defeats and focus on upcoming challenges as he aims to return to top form.

After a challenging start to the season marked by four consecutive first-round exits, Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov is focusing intently on refining his serve to reignite his campaign.

Shapovalov, known for his powerful left-handed delivery, acknowledged the difficulties but remained optimistic.

"I'm staying positive," he said. "It's been tricky, but they say tennis players have to be a little bit like goldfish. We have to forget the past and focus on the new week.

" This mental resilience is crucial as he seeks to break out of his early slump and recapture the form that once saw him ranked among the world's top ten. The adjustments he is making are technical and psychological, aiming to restore confidence and consistency to a game that has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks the stability needed for deep runs in tournaments.

The pressure of expectation, both from himself and fans, adds another layer to his current struggle, making his pursuit of a turnaround a compelling narrative in the tennis world





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Denis Shapovalov Serve Tennis Slump Comeback Mental Resilience ATP Tour

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