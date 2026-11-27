The Parole Board of Canada has approved a 60-day unescorted temporary absence for Shane Ertmoed, who is serving a life sentence for the 2000 murder of 10-year-old Heather Thomas. He is scheduled to arrive in Victoria, B.C., on Dec. 1 to stay at a downtown community residential facility, prompting a public safety warning from Victoria police.

The Parole Board of Canada has granted Shane Ertmoed an unescorted temporary absence, allowing the 48-year-old inmate to travel to Victoria, British Columbia. Ertmoed is scheduled to arrive in Victoria on Dec. 1 and will reside at a community residential facility in downtown Victoria for 60 days.

Victim's Murder Case Context

Victoria police have issued a public warning, stating he poses a risk of harm to the community, including potential further physical and sexual violence. Ertmoed is serving a life sentence for the 2000 first-degree murder of 10-year-old Heather Thomas. Thomas disappeared while riding her bicycle outside her father's townhouse complex in Cloverdale. Her disappearance triggered a massive search involving hundreds of volunteers across the region.

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Her body was found weeks later in Alouette Lake within Golden Ears Provincial Park. Correctional Service Canada notified the Victoria Police Department of the Board's decision to authorize the unescorted temporary absence. The approval allows Ertmoed to leave prison without an escort, a notable change from previous release arrangements. While he remains subject to strict release conditions, the decision marks a significant development in a case that has drawn public attention for more than two decades.

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The Victoria facility is designated to support his temporary reintegration under supervision. Ertmoed's conviction for first-degree murder resulted in a life sentence. In 2021, earlier reports indicated he had been granted escorted temporary absences, which caused distress among the victim's family. Heather Thomas's mother, Jody Aspin, has previously expressed deep concern about Ertmoed's interactions with the community and the emotional toll of her daughter's murder.

Parole Board Authorization Details

In January 2025, Ertmoed was denied day parole, but the current authorization permits a longer, unescorted duration. The Parole Board's latest decision overrides the earlier denial, allowing him to spend two months in Victoria while remaining bound by federal regulations. The Victoria Police Department issued its warning strictly in the interest of public safety. Under the imposed conditions, Ertmoed is prohibited from contacting any members of the Thomas family.

He is also banned from accessing sexually explicit material. He cannot use internet-capable devices without prior written permission from his supervisory authorities. Ertmoed faces severe limitations on his movements and interactions during his stay in Victoria. He is not allowed to travel to several specific parts of British Columbia or to other provinces outside the approved area.

He cannot be in the presence of girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by an adult who has provided written authorization from his parole supervisor. Any communication with girls under 18 is strictly prohibited without written authorization. He must also disclose all relationships and friendships with women to his supervisor, including updates on those relationships and whether the women have parental responsibilities for children.

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Police Contact Information Request

A 2021 photo of Ertmoed released by the Victoria Police Department describes him as 48 years old, 5-foot-6 with green eyes and tattoos on both arms. The Investigative Services Division of the Victoria Police Department will collaborate directly with Correctional Service Canada throughout the duration of Ertmoed's temporary release. Authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and cautious. Residents are explicitly advised not to approach or confront Ertmoed under any circumstances.

Anyone who witnesses a breach of his release conditions is instructed to call 911 immediately to ensure a swift law enforcement response. The advisory remains in effect for the duration of his 60-day stay in the city.