Simon Shan wins Canada's first fencing gold at Youth Olympics; Canada adds three medals

Simon Shan won Canada's first fencing gold at the Youth Olympic Games, defeating Serbia's Vukan Radjenovic 15-9 in men's epee. Canada added three medals on Wednesday to reach five in Dakar.

Simon Shan won Canada's first fencing gold at the Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday, defeating Serbia's Vukan Radjenovic 15-9 in the men's epee final in Diamniadio, Senegal.

The 16-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C. , rallied from a 7-5 deficit at the Dakar Expo Centre. Belgium's Wout Van Laecke took bronze. Shan's victory was Canada's first gold of the Games, and Canada added three medals on the day to reach five in Dakar.

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The Games conclude Friday. The first Olympic event held in Africa, Dakar welcomed 28 Canadian athletes. Shan entered the competition having won silver at the 2026 world cadet championships and bronze at the 2025 event. He found his rhythm midway through Wednesday's final after trailing early.

I don't think I've fully processed it yet, Shan said. I'm just very grateful to be able to come here, represent Canada and win. I was down 7-5 in the middle of the bout, but once I got one of the actions that I wanted, the rest kind of flowed in, and I felt very confident. Shan said he has learned to keep his emotions in check on the fencing strip.

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Before, I was a little bit more crazy, but now, as I've grown up, I've calmed down more and matured. Radjenovic, who lives in Canada and trains at Big Bear Fencing Club in Mississauga, Ont. , took pride in his second-place finish. They say silver is a loss.

Silver Medalist Targets 2028 Olympics

I think it was an overall win, he said. I think I have to stay humble a little bit and I've got to train for the LA (Los Angeles) 2028 Olympics. Shan's gold was Canada's first in fencing at the Youth Olympics. Alexandre Lyssov of Richmond Hill, Ont.

, previously won bronze in men's epee at the inaugural Games in Singapore in 2010. Eleanor Harvey claimed Canada's first fencing medal at the senior Olympics with bronze in women's foil at Paris in 2024. In boxing, 17-year-old Mehreen Khakh of Kitchener, Ont. , earned bronze in the women's 51-kilogram division after a 5-0 semifinal loss to Azerbaijan's Gular Huseynova on Wednesday.

Sometimes there's no excuses. Sometimes you just get out-boxed because the other (fighter) boxes better than you. But again, I'll be back stronger, said Khakh, who is targeting the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Australia. Lisandro Garcia Rebelo, 17, of Mississauga, also took bronze in the men's 55-kilogram division after withdrawing from his semifinal through injury.

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Canada Racks Up Five Dakar Medals

Those boxing medals and Shan's fencing gold gave Canada three medals on Wednesday. Canada now has five medals in Dakar. Anes Mati, 17, of Anjou, Que. , won silver in judo, and Evie Pritchard, 14, of Nanaimo, B.C.

, earned bronze in skateboarding during the first week of competition. The Canadian Press obtained a photo of Shan standing with Radjenovic and Van Laecke after the final on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The image, credited to THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-OIS/IOC-Hassan Wamwayi, shows Shan in the center with Radjenovic on the left and Van Laecke on the right. The medal haul on Wednesday marked a significant day for Canada at the Youth Olympics.

Shan's gold was the highlight, but the boxing bronzes from Khakh and Garcia Rebelo added to the tally. Canada sent 28 athletes to the Games, the first Olympic event held in Africa. The Dakar Games conclude Friday. Shan's journey to gold included lessons in maturity and emotional control.

Fencing Growth and Historic Achievement

He credited his growth for helping him stay calm during the final. Radjenovic, despite representing Serbia, lives in Canada and trains in Mississauga. His silver medal performance has motivated him to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Both fencers showcased the rising talent in Canadian fencing, with Shan's gold marking a historic first for the country at the Youth Olympics.

The boxing bronze medals added to Canada's success on Wednesday. Khakh, who is targeting the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, remained positive after her loss. Garcia Rebelo's injury withdrawal secured him a bronze. These medals, combined with Shan's gold, brought Canada's total to five in Dakar.

Earlier in the week, Mati and Pritchard won silver and bronze in judo and skateboarding, respectively. The Youth Olympics, held for the first time in Africa, will conclude on Friday.