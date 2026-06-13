Lee Grace, centre‑back for Shamrock Rovers, expresses pride and support for his club captain Roberto "Pico" Lopes, who will represent Cape Verde in the nation's first World Cup appearance, highlighting the strong Irish‑Cape Verdean ties and the League of Ireland's backing.

Even though the Republic of Ireland will not be taking part in this summer's World Cup, Shamrock Rovers centre‑back Lee Grace remains closely tied to the tournament through a personal connection.

Grace, 33, will be cheering for Cape Verde, the tiny West African nation that has secured its first ever World Cup berth, because his defensive partner at the Dublin club, Roberto "Pico" Lopes, will be representing the island nation on football's biggest stage. Lopes and Grace arrived at Shamrock Rovers within months of each other - Lopes after leaving Bohemians in November 2016 and Grace joining from Galway United in August 2017.

Since then the duo have built a rock‑solid partnership that has underpinned a period of unprecedented success for the club. During their time together the side has lifted five Premier Division crowns, captured two FAI Cups and earned two participations in the UEFA Conference League. Their chemistry on the pitch has become the backbone of the team, a fact Grace highlighted when speaking to BBC Sport's Nathan Edwards.

\"He's an absolutely brilliant player, a natural leader even before he was given the Rovers captaincy. The way he trains, the dedication he shows - it sets the standard for everyone. To see his efforts rewarded with a World Cup call‑up is a huge pleasure for all of us,\" Grace said. \"He has grown dramatically since arriving at the club and is now one of the league's finest defenders.

Watching him step onto the world stage is a proud moment for the whole Rovers family. \" Born in Dublin to a Cape Verdean father and an Irish mother, Roberto Lopes made his senior international debut for Cape Verde in 2019 after an earlier appearance for the Republic of Ireland under‑19 side in 2011. Ahead of his departure, the Rovers faithful gave him an emotional farewell at Tallaght Stadium during the club's 2‑1 defeat to Sligo Rovers in May.

The stands were awash with Cape Verde flags, a vivid reminder of the strong ties between the Irish diaspora and the island nation. Grace believes the entire League of Ireland will rally behind Lopes, noting that his story is as much about representing Irish football as it is about wearing the Cape Verde shirt. \"It's a huge dream for any player to compete at a World Cup.

Pico grew up in Ireland, but his family roots lie in Cape Verde, and he will be proud to honour them. The support we've already seen - the flags, the chants - shows that the whole league will back him. It's not just a Shamrock Rovers thing; it's an Irish connection we can all celebrate on the world stage,\" Grace added.

Cape Verde's World Cup adventure begins in Group H, where they will face 2010 champions Spain on 15 June at 17:00 BST, followed by Uruguay on 21 June at 22:00 BST and Saudi Arabia six days later at 01:00 BST. Grace joked that he will try to stay awake for the later fixtures, saying, \"The first game against Spain is fine, the next are at 10 pm and one in the morning so I'll definitely watch the 5 pm and 10 pm and see if I'm still awake for the 1 am game!

\" The excitement surrounding Lopes's participation reflects a broader narrative: a small nation making history, a league proud of its exports, and a fellow player cheering from the sidelines, all united by the shared love of the beautiful game





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