Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Lawyers Send Cease and Desist to Underdog Sports Over Board Game

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's lawyers have reportedly sent a cease and desist to Underdog Sports over the use of Gilgeous-Alexander's name to sell a board game called Unethical Hoops. The game features a character named Shai who bears a striking resemblance to Gilgeous-Alexander. Underdog created a physical board game for Unethical Hoops and held a contest to give away 100 copies of the game, even featuring Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks in a promotional video.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 's lawyers have reportedly sent a cease and desist to Underdog Sports over the use of Gilgeous-Alexander's name to sell a board game called Unethical Hoops .

The game, a play on Operation, features a character named Shai who bears a striking resemblance to Gilgeous-Alexander. Underdog created a physical board game for Unethical Hoops and held a contest to give away 100 copies of the game, even featuring Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks in a promotional video.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander's lawyers have asked for the company to permanently cease and desist from using his name in any media, including the board game, and for all copies of the game to be destroyed. Underdog did not respond to The Athletic's request for comment. Gilgeous-Alexander has developed a reputation for foul-baiting, getting to the free-throw line at a higher rate compared to other players, and his tactic has led to criticism from fans and peers.

The tactic works, but it also leads to accusations of flopping or looking for fouls. Gilgeous-Alexander's lawyers are trying to protect his name and image, but Underdog's actions have sparked a debate about the use of celebrities' names and likenesses in marketing and advertising. The issue is not just about Gilgeous-Alexander's reputation, but also about the ethics of using someone's name and image without their consent.

The case highlights the importance of protecting celebrities' rights and ensuring that their names and likenesses are not used without their permission. Underdog's actions have been criticized by many, and the company's decision to use Gilgeous-Alexander's name and image without his consent has sparked a heated debate about the ethics of marketing and advertising.

The case is a reminder that celebrities have the right to protect their names and likenesses, and that companies must be careful not to infringe on those rights. The outcome of the case will be closely watched by the sports industry, as it will set a precedent for how celebrities' names and likenesses are used in marketing and advertising.

The case is also a reminder that celebrities have the power to protect their own interests and that companies must be mindful of those interests when using their names and likenesses. The debate about the use of celebrities' names and likenesses in marketing and advertising is not new, but the case of Underdog Sports and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has brought it to the forefront once again. The issue is complex, and there are different opinions on how to approach it.

However, one thing is clear: celebrities have the right to protect their names and likenesses, and companies must be careful not to infringe on those rights. The case of Underdog Sports and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a reminder that the sports industry must be mindful of the rights of celebrities and that companies must be careful not to use their names and likenesses without their consent.

The outcome of the case will be closely watched by the sports industry, as it will set a precedent for how celebrities' names and likenesses are used in marketing and advertising. The case is also a reminder that celebrities have the power to protect their own interests and that companies must be mindful of those interests when using their names and likenesses.

The debate about the use of celebrities' names and likenesses in marketing and advertising is not new, but the case of Underdog Sports and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has brought it to the forefront once again. The issue is complex, and there are different opinions on how to approach it.

However, one thing is clear: celebrities have the right to protect their names and likenesses, and companies must be careful not to infringe on those rights





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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Underdog Sports Unethical Hoops Board Game Cease And Desist

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