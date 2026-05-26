Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Fall Rate Increases in Western Conference Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's fall rate has increased significantly in the Western Conference finals, with him falling 22 times on his shot attempts in the four-game series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 's fall rate has increased significantly in the Western Conference finals, with him falling 22 times on his shot attempts in the four-game series against the San Antonio Spurs .

This is a higher frequency than in his previous matchups, including against the Phoenix Suns in the first round and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. The Spurs' physicality and the higher stakes of the series may be contributing factors to Gilgeous-Alexander's increased fall rate.

However, the math suggests that falling on shot attempts is a tactical decision that can be beneficial for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he is getting a foul call on average every other tumble to the ground. This is in contrast to other stars, such as Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell, who have lower foul rates on their falls.

The calculus for Gilgeous-Alexander is different, as he makes nearly 90% of his free throws and the expected points per fall are higher for him compared to other stars. The increased fall rate has led to more free-throw attempts for Gilgeous-Alexander, with 19 attempts in the two games against the Spurs.

While not all of his falls have yielded free-throw attempts, the trend suggests that Gilgeous-Alexander is using his falls as a way to get to the free-throw line and gain an advantage. The Spurs' message to Gilgeous-Alexander may be to be more physical and send a message, but it is unclear whether this is a deliberate tactic or just a result of the physicality of the series.

As the series progresses, it will be interesting to see if Gilgeous-Alexander continues to fall at a high rate and whether the Spurs adjust their strategy to counter his tactics. The increased fall rate has also led to a higher foul rate for Gilgeous-Alexander, with him drawing whistles on four of the seven falls in the last two games.

This is a significant increase from his previous series, where he fell 11 times on his shot attempts against the Suns and 13 times against the Lakers. The increased fall rate has also led to a higher expected points per fall for Gilgeous-Alexander, with him getting an additional 0.9 expected points per fall on a 2-point attempt and an additional 1.35 points on a 3-point attempt fall.

This suggests that Gilgeous-Alexander is using his falls as a way to get to the free-throw line and gain an advantage, and that the Spurs' physicality and the higher stakes of the series are contributing factors to his increased fall rate





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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Western Conference Finals San Antonio Spurs Fall Rate Free Throws Physicality Stakes

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