Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder becomes the 14th player to win back-to-back NBA MVPs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder became the 14th player to win back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Players (MVPs) awards. He claimed the honor for the 2020-2021 season.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the overwhelming favourite for NBA MVP in Sunday night’s revealThe NBA will reveal this season’s MVP on Sunday — one day before Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play host to a West finals home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder wins his second consecutive NBA's Most Valuable PlayerShai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder guard, was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player on Sunday, becoming the 18th player to win two MVP awards and the 14th to win them in back-to-back fashion.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Secures Second Consecutive NBA MVP AwardOklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made history by winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards, continuing a dominant streak for international players in the league.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA MVP, International Player Dominates Awards as Run ContinuesShai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder guard, won the NBA's Most Valuable Player title for the second consecutive year. His win marks the eighth consecutive time that the NBA's MVP was born outside the U.S., with Jokic and Wembanyama as finalists in this season.

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