A Simon Fraser University study finds major AI models frequently direct users to unregulated for-profit stem cell clinics rather than trusted health authorities, raising safety and equity concerns.

Researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., have issued a stark warning regarding the safety of relying on artificial intelligence for medical guidance. A comprehensive study conducted in February revealed that generative AI chatbots frequently direct users seeking health advice toward unregulated commercial entities rather than established medical authorities. The investigation focused specifically on the promotion of for-profit stem cell treatment s for serious conditions, highlighting a significant gap in how these technologies prioritize health information.

AI Chatbots Direct Users to Commercial Providers

Simon Fraser University scientists evaluated six major generative AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, and Llama, to determine how they handle inquiries about medical treatments. The researchers posed questions regarding conditions often targeted by stem cell therapies, such as Alzheimer's disease, autism, and cerebral palsy. The findings indicate that more than 23 per cent of all responses provided links to private businesses selling treatments instead of information from government organizations or trusted health bodies.

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The study involved a rigorous testing protocol where researchers asked each of the six chatbots eighteen distinct questions. These queries were executed in five separate geographic locations: Toronto, Montreal, New York, London, and Paris. This methodology resulted in a total of 540 individual queries. Each question was paired with the specific instruction to include sources with links in the response, ensuring that the AI platforms provided direct references for their answers.

Model-Specific Biases in Medical Recommendations

The analysis revealed significant disparities in how different AI models responded to the same medical inquiries. The Llama model directed users to for-profit stem cell interventions 53 per cent of the time, making it the most frequent promoter of commercial services among the tested platforms. Gemini followed with 28 per cent of responses pointing to these businesses, while ChatGPT did so 24 per cent of the time.

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Other models showed lower but still notable rates of commercial promotion. DeepSeek referred users to for-profit services 8 per cent of the time, Claude directed them 4 per cent of the time, and Grok only pointed users in that direction 0.8 per cent of the time. When aggregated across all models and locations, these responses accounted for 23.4 per cent of the total inquiries. This equates to 1,101 instances where the AI guides a user toward commercial stem cell interventions rather than neutral medical information.

Global Clinics and Equity Concerns

The links provided by the chatbots most often directed users to websites of specific facilities located in Serbia, Turkey, and China, as well as to corporate news releases from these companies. The study authors noted that these broad questions to generative AI models led to seemingly authoritative references to for-profit clinics selling related products. This pattern raises significant equity concerns, as it may disproportionately affect individuals with socioeconomic differences who rely on these tools for accessible health information.

Jerry Snyder, a professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University and the lead author of the study, emphasized the critical distinction between regulated health guidance and commercial sales. He stated that there is a substantial difference between information provided by Health Canada and advice from a business attempting to sell a product. The researchers speculated that the variation in results depends on factors including the specific AI model, the medical condition queried, and the language used by the user.

Warnings on Misinformation and Future Research

The study highlights that concerns with misinformation in health-related uses of generative AI are well established. However, the specific issue of for-profit businesses appearing in and actively shaping health-related search results to promote their services is not well understood. The researchers concluded that references to stem cell businesses increase their visibility, presenting them as information sources rather than entities seeking to sell services. This obscures the commercial motivation behind the recommendations provided to users.

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It remains unclear what effect these references to for-profit clinics have on the general public using chatbots for health advice. The study concludes that more investigation is needed to examine the effects and inclusion of references to for-profit businesses beyond just stem cell providers. As generative AI models continue to evolve, the researchers urge users to be careful and to always look at the motivation of the people behind the links they encounter.