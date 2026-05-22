The Sexual and Gender Health Clinic offers comprehensive services for children, adolescents, and adults facing gender issues. They provide gender affirming medication interventions and therapy for parents or caregivers. The clinic is involved in a debate regarding gender affirming care for minors at the University of Minnesota and under President Trump's order. The controversy highlights perspectives on the morality, ethics, and potential medicalization of gender.

Sexual and Gender Health Clinic provides services across the lifespan, especially for children, adolescents, and adults facing gender issues. The clinic offers gender affirming medication interventions, including puberty suppression, menstrual suppression, and hormone therapy.

They also provide therapy and education for parents dealing with their child's new gender. The University of Minnesota, despite having gender affirming care services for minors, was opposed by the Catholic Medical Association, citing moral violations in the classroom. President Trump issued an order directing federally funded institutions to discontinue gender affirming treatment for children.

On the other hand, the clinic offers medical transition assistance and support for parents or caregivers of children transitioning genders. The controversy surrounding the practice of gender affirming care for minors includes debates on morality, ethics, and the potential for the medicalization of gender





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Gender Health Clinic Sexual And Gender Health Clinic Gender Affirming Care Children And Adolescents Adolescents Dive Into Interventions University Of Minnesota Catholic Medical Association Gender Transition Treatments Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Gender Affirming Treatment Medical Transition Assistance Moral Violations Ethics Medicalization Of Gender

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