Sex Workers March in Montreal, Demanding Better Working Conditions Amid Grand Prix Tourism

A group of sex workers and their supporters marched through Montreal's downtown streets to advocate for workers' rights and demand better conditions amidst the influx of tourists for the Formula One Grand Prix. Sex Work Autonomous Committee member Adore Goldman highlighted the importance of labor protections, the eradication of nightly fees, and the full decriminalization of sex work.

A group of sex workers marched through downtown Montreal on Saturday to demand better working conditions amidst the influx of tourists for the Formula One Grand Prix . 200 people participated, waving signs and chanting slogans.

Sex Work Autonomous Committee member Adore Goldman spoke about improved labor protections, the end to nightly fees, and decriminalization. Participants discussed the exploitative nature of the business relationship and the need for better protections. The demonstration took place during one of Montreal's busiest tourist events, highlighting the tension between sex work tourism and workers' rights





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Sex Workers Working Conditions Tourists Formula One Grand Prix Montreal Adore Goldman Strippers Club Owners Hourly Wages Labor Protections

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