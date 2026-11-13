UK Police Investigate David Walliams Over Serious Sexual Offences After ITV and Guardian Joint Report

London's Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into serious sexual offence allegations against children's author and comedian David Walliams, following a joint ITV News and Guardian report. Walliams has denied the allegations, saying he never abused his power.

London police said Friday they are investigating children's author and comedian David Walliams for serious sexual offences after news outlets reported allegations of misconduct. The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations of past abuse following a joint investigation this week by ITV News and the Guardian newspaper.

The allegations being investigated are different from those reported by the news outlets, but police will also review the news stories for evidence of other crimes. One woman said in the reports that she was sexually assaulted by Walliams at his London home when she was 15, while others accused him of grooming them when they were teens. The joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian was published on Tuesday.

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Walliams Denies Allegations

The Guardian and ITV said they spoke to more than 100 people during a three-year investigation into Walliams. Walliams, 55, has denied the allegations, saying he had not broken any laws and was not a sexual predator. In a letter to ITV and the Guardian, he said: I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.

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Whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. Walliams has not spoken publicly since the story was first reported Tuesday afternoon. Det. Supt.

Mike Cagney of the Metropolitan Police said: We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process. He also said: We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened. The Metropolitan Police did not name Walliams directly, as is customary when someone hasn't been charged.

Police said the allegations involved a man in his 50s and were related to the ITV and Guardian report. The Met did not indicate how many complaints it received or describe the nature of the allegations or where and when they were said to take place. No arrests or charges have been announced, and the investigation is at an early stage.

Career And Projects Impacted

Walliams is best known as the co-creator and co-star in Little Britain, a hugely popular TV comedy sketch show in the 2000s. He is also a celebrated children's book author with some 40 published titles that sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, according to his website. Several books, including Gangsta Granny, have been adapted into BBC comedy dramas and stage productions.

He was also a judge for a decade on Britain's Got Talent, though he stepped down in 2022 after apologizing for making disrespectful comments about auditioning contestants. Producers of Fing! - an upcoming film based on another book by Walliams - said in a statement Tuesday that they had removed his cameo appearance and he will have no involvement in the film's release or promotion. He is credited as a co-writer.

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U.K. distributor Sky told Variety it was dropping the movie. Angel Studios, the U.S. distributor, did not answer The Associated Press' emailed query about its plans for the film. Walliams was dropped last year by publisher HarperCollins after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour. Few details were published at the time, but the Guardian reported that there were concerns about his behaviour for years, including an allegation he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior female employee.

Walliams had sought a court injunction to prevent the news outlets from identifying him, but a judge rejected the application, saying such a legal measure would be an exceptionally serious interference with the media's rights. Walliams had claimed that publication of sexual misconduct allegations would lead him to take his own life, but Justice Matthew Nicklin said it was the responsibility of mental health services to look after his safety.

Industry Comparisons With Brand

The reports into Walliams' alleged behaviour were published a day after British actor-comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The two stories together drew comparisons and caused wider soul-searching over celebrities getting away with sexual misconduct in the U.K. Brand's accusers in court had come forward after a joint investigation by The Times and Channel 4.

Since his sentencing, more women have come forward to make claims against him, The Times reported. Police are also investigating two other cases against him. The investigation adds to a growing list of high-profile sexual misconduct cases in the UK entertainment industry. The Metropolitan Police said its investigation is at an early stage and that it will provide updates when possible.

The force reiterated its appeal for anyone with information to contact them. Several organizations that have worked with Walliams have not yet issued statements.