Severe Ebola Outbreak in Congo - WHO Director-General Speaks Out and Calls for International Support

The World Health Organization director-general expresses deep concern over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, where suspected deaths have surged to 131 and over 500 suspected cases have been reported. Congo's health minister reveals investigations into the epidemic's origin and impact. Congolese authorities are scrambling to respond to the crisis and mobilize resources.

A woman wearing a protective mask stands in the corridor of a hospital in Bunia, Congo , Sunday, May 17, 2026. The World Health Organization director-general openly worried Tuesday over the 'scale and speed' of an outbreak of a rare Ebola variant in eastern Congo , where authorities reported a sharp increase in suspected deaths and over 500 suspected cases.

The Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant, has no approved medicines or vaccines. Congo's health minister, Samuel Roger Kamba, said investigations were underway to determine whether the deaths and 513 suspected cases were 'actually linked to the disease.

' The WHO has declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, requiring a coordinated response. Resources are being rushed to the two affected provinces near the border with Uganda, which has reported one death in a person who traveled from Congo. Inside Congo, cases have been confirmed in Bunia, Goma, Mongbwalu, Nyakunde, and Butembo. The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen.

The disease it causes is rare but severe and often fatal, with many infected during community funerals





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