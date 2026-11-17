JetBlue Flight 1717 from Ponce, Puerto Rico, encountered turbulence before landing safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Five passengers and crew members reported injuries or required evaluation but declined hospital transport.

Five people were evaluated for injuries after a JetBlue flight encountered turbulence while arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Tuesday morning, officials said.

JetBlue Flight 1717 was arriving from Ponce, Puerto Rico, when the turbulence occurred, according to Broward County sheriff's fire and rescue unit. First responders received reports of injuries shortly before 6:30 a.m., the unit told CNN. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and proceeded to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were standing by, the unit said. Fire rescue personnel identified five individuals reporting injuries or requiring evaluation, according to the unit.

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The injured passengers and crew members declined transportation to area hospitals, the unit said. There were no reports of structural damage to the aircraft. In a statement to CNN, JetBlue confirmed Flight 1717 experienced turbulence and said medical personnel evaluated customers and crew members. The safety of our customers and crewmembers remains our top priority, the airline said.

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Thunderstorms Caused Turbulence

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said it received no other reports of turbulence-related injuries on flights landing at the Fort Lauderdale airport Tuesday morning. Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas experienced thunderstorms Tuesday morning that the flight likely would have been navigating, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. Other aircraft in the area have been reporting light to moderate turbulence, Miller added. Storms extend up to 46,000 feet, so aircraft would be trying to fly around the strongest storms.

The incident involved a JetBlue Airways plane, and the event occurred as the flight approached its destination in Florida. Responders evaluated those who reported injuries after the plane arrived at the gate area. No further injuries were reported among other flights landing at the airport that morning. CNN's Roxanne Garcia contributed to this report. Holly Yan, CNN