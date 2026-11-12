Seven Oaks Pool Reopening Delayed Until April 2027 After Leak Discovery

Winnipeg's Seven Oaks Pool closure extends to April 2027 due to membrane leaks. The City of Winnipeg announces interim swim options while managing overlapping facility closures.

The reopening of Seven Oaks Pool in Winnipeg's Old Kildonan area faces a significant setback, with the facility now slated to remain closed until April 2027. Coun. Greg McFarlane, the councillor representing the Old Kildonan ward, made this announcement via a Facebook post on Friday, confirming that the previously expected return date has been pushed back by more than two years. This delay stems directly from the discovery of a new leak in the pool's newly installed membrane during recent structural testing protocols.

Membrane Leak Triggers Extended Closure Timeline

Coun. Greg McFarlane explained that the critical failure occurred in the replacement membrane that was intended to resolve earlier structural issues. The discovery of this leak necessitates the immediate ordering and installation of a new membrane unit. McFarlane noted that the procurement and installation process alone will consume several weeks of additional time. Furthermore, once the new membrane is successfully installed, the city must allocate an additional month to conduct rigorous testing. This final phase is essential to verify that the pool structure is fully watertight and safe for public use before any reopening can be permitted.

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The City of Winnipeg has stated that the target opening date remains April 2027, contingent entirely upon the successful arrival of the replacement parts and the completion of all safety checks. This extended timeline disrupts the original plan which anticipated the pool reopening much sooner. The city acknowledges that the extended closure is not ideal for the community but insists that structural integrity and safety must take precedence over schedule adherence.

City Minimizes Disruption With Interim Swim Programs

To address the immediate needs of residents who rely on Seven Oaks Pool, the City of Winnipeg is implementing interim measures to minimize disruptions to daily swim routines. Coun. Greg McFarlane confirmed that the municipality is adding early-morning swim opportunities at the nearby Sergeant Tommy Prince Place. In addition to open swim times, the city is also expanding access to swimming lessons at that same facility to accommodate those who have lost their primary local venue.

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These interim solutions are part of a broader strategy to support impacted stakeholders. The city is actively reaching out to key community groups, including the Seven Oaks School Division and various local swimming organizations, to coordinate schedules and allocate resources. Detailed information regarding these temporary swimming lessons and specific time slots will be published on the official City of Winnipeg website. Residents are also advised to consult the forthcoming Winter Swim Guide for updated schedules and registration details.

Compounding Closures Create Regional Aquatic Capacity Crisis

The delayed reopening of Seven Oaks Pool coincides with a severe shortage of aquatic facilities across Winnipeg, creating a compounding effect on public capacity. CTV News previously reported that the initial closure of Seven Oaks Pool began in October 2025. At that time, city officials announced that the main tank would close on December 14, 2025, for a duration of approximately 12 to 14 months. The original scope of that renovation included concrete repairs, structural reinforcement, waterproofing, and tile replacement.

However, the situation has deteriorated further due to the status of other major municipal pools. The St. James Civic Centre is currently closed for renovations, and the Pan Am Pool is scheduled to close in 2027 for its own major renovation project. A city spokesperson explained that the original expectation was for both Seven Oaks Pool and the St. James Civic Centre to reopen before the Pan Am Pool began its closure. Unfortunately, shifting timelines have disrupted this balance, leaving the city with fewer operational facilities than initially planned.

Facility Delays and Strategic Planning for Winter 2027

The delays at the St. James Civic Centre further exacerbate the capacity issue. A city spokesperson revealed that due to construction delays, the pool and weight room at the St. James Civic Centre are now expected to open in January 2027. The remainder of the St. James facility is projected to open in the spring of that year. This means that for a significant period leading into 2027, Winnipeg residents will have limited access to major indoor aquatic centers.

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City officials are now working intensively to schedule as much programming as possible for the pools once they are cleared to open. The spokesperson emphasized that the administration recognizes the frustration caused by these extended closures and is committed to working closely with user groups. The goal remains to identify additional options to minimize the disruption caused by the delay in reopening Seven Oaks Pool and the overlapping closures at other key municipal facilities.