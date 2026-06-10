Seven Individuals and Two Companies Charged Over Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

Hong Kong authorities charged seven people and two companies with offenses including manslaughter and conspiracy over the November 2025 fire at Wang Fuk Court that killed 168. The charges follow extensive arrests and an ongoing inquiry into the catastrophic failure of fire safety systems.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong authorities have charged seven individuals and two companies in connection with the deadliest fire in the city in decades, which occurred on November 26, 2025.

The massive blaze engulfed seven apartment buildings at Wang Fuk Court in the Tai Po suburban district, resulting in the tragic loss of 168 lives. The close‑knit community, which housed thousands, has been awaiting answers for months. The charges include manslaughter and conspiracy, along with 25 counts in total. Additional allegations encompass money laundering, attempting to pervert the course of public justice, and tax evasion.

The seven individuals held various roles in the major renovation project at Wang Fuk Court, while the two charged companies are the project consultancy firm and the main contractor involved. The cases were scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in March, police had arrested 38 people on related accusations, including manslaughter and fraud, with nine subsequently charged. The Independent Commission Against Corruption also arrested 23 individuals on suspicion of bribery and conspiracy to defraud.

Victor Dawes, a lawyer representing an independent committee conducting an ongoing inquiry into the fire's cause, stated that almost all fire safety systems failed on the day of the blaze due to human error. The investigation continues as the community seeks accountability and reforms to prevent future tragedies





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Hong Kong Fire Wang Fuk Court Manslaughter Charges Building Safety Corruption Tai Po Fire Investigation Construction Negligence Public Justice

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