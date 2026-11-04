Service Canada Auto-Enrolment Delays Force Seniors to Repay OAS

Processing delays prevent deferral requests from being processed before age 65, forcing seniors to repay Old Age Security benefits they did not want.

Seniors across Canada are facing unexpected financial complications as Service Canada continues to auto-enroll individuals into the Old Age Security program at age 65, despite receiving explicit requests to defer these payments. This administrative disconnect is creating significant stress for retirees who wish to maximize their pension benefits by delaying enrollment, particularly those who are still working and earning above the income threshold that triggers OAS clawbacks. Several financial advisors report that the government agency is taking up to a year or more to process their clients' deferral requests, leaving beneficiaries to deal with unwanted payments and complex repayment procedures.

The Core Mechanism of OAS Auto-Enrolment

Service Canada began auto-enrolling Canadians for Old Age Security in 2013, automatically sending out a notification letter the month after an individual turns 64. Under these rules, seniors who do not wish to have their OAS start at age 65 must proactively contact Service Canada to request a deferral. If a person does not receive an automatic enrolment letter, they are required to contact the agency directly to start their OAS. This system was designed to simplify access for those who do not need to apply, but it has inadvertently caught those who deliberately wish to delay their benefits.

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The Old Age Security pension is separate from the Canada Pension Plan and provides Canadians with a monthly benefit starting at the age of 65. When seniors' income exceeds a certain threshold for the year, their OAS is clawed back. In 2013, the OAS rules were changed to allow deferrals for those who can afford to wait. For every month someone defers after turning 65, they receive 0.6 per cent more in OAS benefits. However, after turning 70 years of age, there is no benefit to deferring, creating a strict deadline for those trying to maximize their payouts.

Advisors Report Significant Processing Delays

Financial professionals are witnessing firsthand the impact of these bureaucratic bottlenecks on their clients. Adam Chapman, a certified financial planner at YES Money in London, Ont., warns that preparing clients for the deferral process requires managing expectations about difficulty and uncertainty. He notes that as recently as September, one of his clients was auto-enrolled in OAS after having called Service Canada to defer. Chapman states that if clients plan to defer their OAS, they should prepare for the fact it won't be easy and does not appear to be guaranteed to work.

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Cameron Graham, a certified financial planner with Sterling Mutuals Inc. in Sarnia, Ont., provided a specific example of these delays affecting a client who submitted a deferral request letter to a Service Canada location in August 2025, four months before turning 65. Despite this early submission, Service Canada did not process the request until the following August. Consequently, the client received OAS payments during that interim period. The client now wants to start his OAS pension in January 2027, but he is unable to apply through Service Canada's online platform until the agency processes his repayment for the erroneously received funds.

Mr. Graham explains that their workaround, after chatting with a Service Canada employee, was to paper-file the OAS application. This manual process could also take six months to process, leaving very little hope for the client to receive his first payment in January as planned. This case highlights how processing delays can cascade into further administrative hurdles, preventing seniors from executing their intended financial strategies.

Stakeholder Positions and Systemic Criticisms

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), which oversees Service Canada, maintains that it processes most deferral requests before auto-enrolled clients begin to receive OAS benefits. Liana Brault, a spokesperson for ESDC, stated in a response sent by email that Service Canada makes every effort to process client requests for the deferral of OAS benefits within the standard time frame, which is 120 days. However, she acknowledged that processing times may vary depending on workload volumes and the complexity of individual cases.

ESDC spokesperson Samuelle Carbonneau added that Service Canada is focused on ensuring seniors receive their benefits, noting that urgent and dire needs cases are prioritized and are typically processed within two to three business days. Despite these assurances, advisors argue that the current system fails to protect those who actively seek to defer. Mr. Chapman reported that two of his clients, a couple, called Service Canada together to defer their OAS. The woman's deferral request was processed, but the man's was not.

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The man did not find out he had been auto-enrolled until the couple came home from an extended trip to find several OAS cheques addressed to him in their mailbox. Service Canada told his client he cannot reverse his auto-enrolment because the agency has no record of his deferral request. Furthermore, while OAS rules allow someone to cancel their enrolment and repay what they have received for up to six months after they started receiving payments, his client missed that deadline due to the lack of timely notification.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

The inability to reverse auto-enrolment in a timely manner forces seniors into unfavorable financial positions. Mr. Chapman notes that while some clients are able to reverse OAS payments if they are caught in time, processing delays seem to open up a window for people who got caught not realizing these cheques were even showing up. This situation effectively penalizes individuals for administrative inefficiencies, forcing them to manage money they intended to leave untouched.

Marc Sabourin, a portfolio manager with Trans Canada Wealth Management at Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. in Winnipeg, reported that one of his clients informed Service Canada two months before turning 65 in July 2025 that he wanted to defer OAS payments. The client was auto-enrolled anyway. Every month since, the client has contacted Service Canada to have the auto-enrolment reversed. As of September, when Mr. Sabourin last met with the client, Service Canada had not yet resolved the issue.

These ongoing cases illustrate the broader impact of the auto-enrolment system on seniors who are strategically managing their retirement income. Since OAS auto-enrolment was introduced, more than 2.1-million Canadians have received their payments without having to apply. While this has streamlined access for many, it has created a significant barrier for those who need to opt out. The combination of delayed processing and rigid repayment windows leaves many seniors navigating a complex and unforgiving administrative landscape.