A managerial earthquake is rocking Serie A, with multiple top clubs making major coaching changes. Maurizio Sarri is reportedly heading to Atalanta, while Lazio has landed Gennaro Gattuso. Massimiliano Allegri is set to take over at SSC Napoli, succeeding Antonio Conte. The coaching carousel is still far from over, with Fabio Grosso on the verge of taking over at Fiorentina. The lack of innovative coaches and skepticism towards foreign managers are contributing to calcio's deep crisis.

Sat, May 30, 2026 at 6:08 a.m. UTCWhat is actually going on in Serie A right now? Over the past few days, Italy's top flight has been rocked by a managerial earthquake of truly epic proportions.

Maurizio Sarri, until recently in charge of Lazio, is reportedly heading to Atalanta, according to multiple media outlets. Lazio, meanwhile, are simply going out and landing former Italy national team coach Gennaro Gattuso. After once again failing to qualify for the World Cup in March, the former world-class holding midfielder stepped down from the Squadra Azzurra job. But the coaching carousel is still nowhere near stopping with that move.

Yesterday, numerous sources reported that Massimiliano Allegri will take over at SSC Napoli, succeeding Antonio Conte. That same Allegri was still in charge of AC Milan until a few days ago, where he was fired after missing out on Champions League qualification. The fact that Fabio Grosso, another former world champion, is on the verge of taking over at the equally prestigious Fiorentina is almost becoming a side note.

One way or another, one thing stands out: whenever an Italian top club is looking for a new coach, the same cluster of candidates always seems to come up. Nothing illustrates that better than the following graphic. It strikingly shows that the people running Serie A's giant clubs probably don't have a particularly full notebook when it comes to scouting young and innovative coaches.

Foreign managers, too, tend to be viewed with skepticism in the land of the four-time world champions. Whether this same old routine and the lack of courage to embrace change are part of the reason for calcio's deep crisis and the three straight missed World Cups is, of course, still speculation. Maybe someone should look into that..





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Serie A Maurizio Sarri Gennaro Gattuso Massimiliano Allegri Fabio Grosso Italian Football

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