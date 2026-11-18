Greater Sudbury Police sergeant Jeffrey Mussen faces assault charges after an off-duty altercation in Mississauga, raising questions about police conduct.

Jeffrey Mussen, a sergeant with the Greater Sudbury Police Service Intimate Partner Violence Unit, has been formally charged with assault by Peel Regional Police following an alleged altercation in southern Ontario. The incident occurred at a hotel in Mississauga on November 7, prompting a swift police response and subsequent investigation that led to criminal charges for two individuals involved.

Critical Details of the November 7 Incident

Peel Regional Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a Mississauga hotel on the morning of November 7. Following an investigation into the altercation, police identified 40-year-old Jeffrey Mussen as the subject of an assault charge. A second individual, identified only as a 48-year-old male, was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

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Both men were released at the scene following their arrest. Peel Regional Police confirmed in an email to CTV News that both individuals are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The charges stem directly from the events that transpired during the November 7 encounter at the hotel venue in Mississauga.

Greater Sudbury Police Response and Administrative Reassignment

The Greater Sudbury Police Service confirmed it is aware of the criminal charges laid against Sergeant Jeffrey Mussen by Peel Regional Police. Kaitlyn Dunn, the service's corporate communications supervisor, stated in an email to CTV News that the charges relate to an alleged off-duty incident that took place in Southern Ontario, outside the jurisdiction of the Sudbury police service.

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Despite the charges, Sergeant Jeffrey Mussen remains on active duty with the Greater Sudbury Police Service. However, he has been reassigned from his operational role in the Intimate Partner Violence Unit to an administrative capacity while the legal matter proceeds through the court system. This administrative reassignment ensures he does not engage in operational policing duties pending the judicial outcome.

Kaitlyn Dunn emphasized that it would be inappropriate for the Greater Sudbury Police Service to comment on the specific circumstances of the allegation. She noted that the matter is currently before the courts and occurred outside the service's jurisdiction, requiring them to respect legal boundaries. The service maintains that police officers, whether on or off-duty, are expected to act in a manner that reflects the trust and confidence placed in them by the public.

Context of Recent Police Charges in Sudbury

The charges against Sergeant Jeffrey Mussen surface amidst a period of heightened scrutiny regarding police conduct in the Greater Sudbury area. The announcement came just days before the Ontario Provincial Police revealed on November 11 that two other officers with the Greater Sudbury Police Service had been charged with obstructing justice.

Those separate charges are connected to the death of 19-year-old Rocco Renaud, which occurred in May 2025. The Ontario Provincial Police investigation into the Renaud death resulted in these additional criminal charges against serving officers, further complicating the public narrative surrounding law enforcement accountability in the region.

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The Greater Sudbury Police Service stated that allegations of criminal conduct are addressed through appropriate legal and internal processes. This includes cooperation with other law enforcement agencies when incidents fall outside local jurisdiction, as was the case with the Mississauga hotel altercation involving Sergeant Jeffrey Mussen.

Both Sergeant Jeffrey Mussen and the 48-year-old male accused in the Mississauga incident are now subject to the judicial process. They will appear in court at a later date to face the charges of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, respectively. The outcome of these cases may have further implications for the integrity and public trust in the involved police services.