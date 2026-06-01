Serena Williams Set for Tennis Comeback at HSBC Championships

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who announced she was 'evolving away' from the sport in 2022, is poised to make a return this June. The 44-year-old will compete in the doubles draw at the HSBC Championships, partnering with Canadian Victoria Mboko. While her exact match schedule remains pending the tournament draw, the event serves as a potential warm-up for Wimbledon. Williams' post-tennis ventures, including her role as a spokesperson for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, have kept her in the public eye amid ongoing anti-doping discussions.

Four years after announcing she was 'evolving away' from professional tennis, Serena Williams is preparing to step back onto the court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, now 44, will return to the sport in June to compete in the HSBC Championships, a grass-court tournament held in London.

This appearance marks a potential pathway to Wimbledon, the Grand Slam where Williams historically enjoyed immense success, though she has not confirmed any plans beyond the upcoming event. Williams' decision to return comes after a period of relative absence from competitive tennis following her final match at the 2022 US Open. Since then, she has remained active in other public spheres, notably becoming a prominent spokesperson for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, a class of medications that includes Ozempic and Wegovy.

Her involvement with these drugs has drawn attention from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which monitors their use in sports, though they are not currently banned for athletes. Williams' return will be in the doubles discipline, where she will partner with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko. Due to her extended hiatus, Williams will enter the tournament as a wild card, a common provision for players returning from injury or hiatus.

The tournament organizers have not yet released the official draw, which will determine her first-round opponent and match timing; typically, the draw is announced three days before play begins. Williams hinted at her comeback through a short teaser video posted on social media, showing her walking across a tennis court as her phone chimes repeatedly. The video cuts to black with the text 'guess everybody heard the news,' a playful nod to the widespread speculation about her return.

The HSBC Championships, which serve as a traditional warm-up for Wimbledon, begin on Monday, June 8. While Williams has not explicitly stated whether this is a one-off appearance or a step toward a broader comeback, the timing suggests she may be testing her form ahead of the grass-court season. Her 'evolving away' phrasing in 2022 left the door open for a potential return, unlike a traditional retirement announcement.

Williams' career has been defined by extraordinary dominance, particularly at Wimbledon, where she won seven singles titles. Her potential participation in the Championships would undoubtedly generate significant media attention and fan excitement. Beyond her athletic pursuits, Williams has diversified into business ventures and advocacy, including her work with GLP-1 medications, which have become a cultural phenomenon. The intersection of her return with ongoing WADA scrutiny of such drugs adds an interesting layer to her comeback narrative.

Whether this is a fleeting nostalgic moment or the start of a renewed competitive chapter remains to be seen, but for now, the tennis world is abuzz with the news that Serena Williams is coming back





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Serena Williams Tennis Comeback HSBC Championships Doubles Wimbledon Victoria Mboko GLP-1 Drugs WADA

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