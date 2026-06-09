Serena Williams' Comeback Doubles Triumph at Queen's Club

Serena Williams, the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion, and Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko teamed up to beat New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States in a doubles first-round match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. Williams received a rousing ovation from the fans and set up match point with an ace.

Serena Williams , a 44-year-old tennis legend, made a triumphant return to the courts on Tuesday, teaming up with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko to beat New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States in a doubles first-round match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London.

Williams received a rousing ovation from the fans and set up match point with an ace. The duo will next face Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que. , and Germany's Laura Siegemund in the doubles second round





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