Serena Kealy Hosts First Independent Fashion Show in Vancouver on Nov. 23

South Surrey and White Rock designer Serena Kealy will debut her Chalanse collection at a Vancouver showcase, days after her television debut. The event is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Pony Room.

South Surrey and White Rock fashion designer Serena Kealy will host her first independent fashion show on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at the Pony Room, a queer lounge in Vancouver. The 23-year-old British Columbia designer, who runs the fashion brand Chalanse, is marking a career milestone just three days after the premiere of the second season of a television series she appeared on. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Kealy said that putting on a show under her own name has been a long-term dream she has held for years. The timing, she explained, came from the television exposure she received, which opened the door to making the event happen now. Her series premieres on Friday, Nov. 20, and her showcase follows on Monday, Nov. 23.

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How Serena Kealy Built the Chalanse Brand

Serena Kealy is a self-taught designer who has been creating clothing since she was 12 years old. Her interest in sewing began during a year of homeschooling in Grade 7, when she was managing Crohn's disease and turned to sewing instead of physical activities such as sports, which could be difficult for her health.

While attending Earl Marriott, Kealy began a small business selling scrunchies out of her locker. She later made her own grad dress, an early project that helped her develop the skills behind her current collections.

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The Chalanse name comes from the word 'nonchalant', with the 't' replaced by an 's' to reflect Kealy's own name. Kealy said the brand's identity is the opposite of being nonchalant. In her words, it is about being very excited, hopeful and joyous in life, which she said is what her clothing resembles.

Stakeholder Views on Femininity and Queer Expression

Kealy said choosing the Pony Room was intentional, because she wanted the showcase to reflect her values as a queer designer. She hopes her brand will challenge fashion industry expectations surrounding femininity and show how queer women can express themselves through clothing.

Kealy argued that femininity carries power and that this is the central goal of her brand. She said that a woman can be a boss, can be anything she wants and can identify in any way, and that dressing feminine does not make a person any less powerful.

Her portfolio includes work presented at Vancouver Fashion Week, collaborations with drag performers and outfits designed for Canadian artists, including Tate McRae and Carly Rae Jepsen. Kealy also designed the wardrobe for pop artist Molly Grace's debut 'Blush' tour, where she oversaw the performers' looks and worked as head of wardrobe.

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Event Details and What Comes Next for Chalanse

Kealy said the upcoming collection will be unlike anything she has presented before, while still reflecting the identity of the Chalanse brand. The showcase at the Pony Room in Vancouver will be the first time she has staged an independent show of her own work.

The Pony Room show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Vancouver. Ticket information for the event was referenced in the original report, but the purchase link was not included in the source text, so readers should check the event's official listing for availability.