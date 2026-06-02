Senne Lammens Named Manchester United's Signing of the Season by BBC Radio Manchester

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been voted Manchester United's signing of the season for his stellar debut campaign, replacing the inconsistent Andre Onana. The 23-year-old's composure and shot-stopping have been key to United's third-place finish.

BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath and Gaz Drinkwater have selected goalkeeper Senne Lammens as Manchester United 's signing of the season after an impressive debut campaign succeeding the struggling Andre Onana.

The 23-year-old has looked assured in his 32 Premier League starts since his summer move from Royal Antwerp, keeping eight clean sheets as the Red Devils finished third. The selection was unanimous among fans and pundits alike, with McGrath stating on The Devils' Advocate podcast: 'Across the board, on social media, on our emails, Lammens is number one for everyone. They understand we had difficult seasons with Onana in goal.

You look back at some of the mistakes from last year and scratch your head. He was never going to be our number one goalkeeper going forward if we had anything about us. Lammens seems to have his head well and truly screwed on and he seems very calculated. Going forward, in build-up with a great team around him, I think he will just get better and better.

It has been a remarkable season for all our summer signings but Lammens is our number one.

' Drinkwater added: 'He's an 8.5 out of 10 signing. He's my signing of the season.

' Lammens arrived at Old Trafford with little fanfare, but his impact has been transformative. Following Onana's error-prone campaigns, where high-profile blunders cost United crucial points, the Belgian shot-stopper brought stability and confidence to the backline. His composure in possession and quick distribution have allowed United to build from the back effectively, while his shot-stopping has been exemplary.

Of his 32 league appearances, eight clean sheets represent a solid return for a team that finished third, but his influence extends beyond statistics. Teammates have praised his command of the penalty area and his ability to organize the defense, qualities that were often lacking in the previous season. Manager Erik ten Hag has consistently highlighted Lammens' professionalism and adaptability, noting that he has exceeded expectations after making the step up from the Belgian Pro League.

The signing has been widely regarded as one of the most shrewd pieces of business in recent transfer windows. Royal Antwerp initially demanded a fee of around €20 million, but United managed to negotiate a deal worth €18 million plus add-ons, a bargain given the current market for top-tier goalkeepers. Lammens' rise has also alleviated pressure on the club's scouting network, which has faced criticism for misfiring on big-money signings.

His success story is a reminder that hidden gems can still be found outside Europe's elite leagues. Looking ahead, Lammens is expected to be United's first-choice goalkeeper for years to come, with his contract running until 2028 and an option for a further year. His performances have even drawn comparisons to Edwin van der Sar, another former Ajax star who made a seamless transition to English football.

While such comparisons are premature, there is no doubt that Lammens has been a revelation. The award from BBC Radio Manchester adds to growing recognition of Lammens' impact. Across social media and fan forums, supporters have echoed the sentiment that he is the standout performer among United's summer recruits, which included high-profile names like Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount. Yet, it is the relatively unheralded goalkeeper who has proven most pivotal.

Hojlund's goalscoring contributions were vital, but Lammens' reliability between the posts has been the backbone of United's improvement. The team's defensive record improved markedly, conceding 15 fewer goals than the previous campaign, and Lammens' presence has been central to that turnaround. His ability to make crucial saves in key moments, such as against Liverpool and Arsenal, has earned him a reputation as a big-game player.

Off the pitch, Lammens has integrated well into the squad, learning English rapidly and forming a strong bond with defensive stalwarts like Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. His work ethic and humility have endeared him to the coaching staff, who see him as a leader in the making. The decision to move on from Onana, who joined Inter Milan on loan, now looks vindicated. While Onana's distribution remains elite, his erratic decision-making had become a liability.

In contrast, Lammens offers a blend of reliability and modern goalkeeping skills that align perfectly with ten Hag's tactical philosophy. As United aim to challenge for the title next season, having a dependable goalkeeper of Lammens' caliber will be crucial. His signing of the season accolade is thoroughly deserved, and if his trajectory continues, he could become one of the Premier League's finest custodians





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