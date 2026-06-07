Senior Roommate Searches Triple in Canada as Retirement Costs Surge

A growing number of senior Canadians are turning to shared living arrangements due to rising housing costs and insufficient retirement savings. The trend, which has tripled over the past decade, reflects broader economic pressures including expensive rental markets, limited pension coverage, and fixed-income challenges. Intergenerational home-sharing programs and the 'Golden Girls' model are emerging as practical solutions offering both financial relief and social benefits. The article explores the data behind this shift, available support programs, and the implications for seniors' financial and emotional well-being.

Seniors seeking roommates has tripled in a decade - why a growing number of Canadians can't afford to retire alone. When planning for retirement, finding a roommate is not typically considered essential.

However, for an increasing number of senior Canadians, retirement economics are making shared living not just appealing but necessary. The median yearly income for an individual senior in Canada is $31,400, according to Wealthsimple. This figure includes Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits, any workplace pensions, and withdrawals from personal retirement accounts.

Statistics Canada reported in 2023 that data from the 2021 census showed roughly one in three Canadian renters aged 65 and over spends more than 30% of their income on housing-the commonly used threshold for being considered shelter-cost burdened. That figure is higher among those on fixed incomes, including seniors relying primarily on government pensions. Canada's rental market has seen some stabilization.

While asking rents hit record highs in 2024 and early 2025, many metropolitan areas saw significant decreases later in 2025 and early 2026. However, according to RBC data, rent still ranks as one of the fastest growing components of Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI), mainly because landlords continue to raise rents for existing tenants and for units that turnover.

Homeowners aren't faring much better, as rising property taxes, strata fees, and home-maintenance costs squeeze budgets, leaving little room for financial error. For seniors who do own homes, wealth is often tied up in the property itself, which is difficult to access without selling or taking on debt. These economic pressures are leading many seniors to consider that seeking a roommate may be the most financially responsible decision when living on a fixed income in retirement.

Shared living is not new, but it is growing as a practical solution for older Canadians on tight budgets. Intergenerational home-sharing programs now operate across the country, connecting seniors who have housing with those who need it-sometimes in exchange for companionship, household help, or reduced rent. Canada HomeShare is a national non-profit that operates an intergenerational housing program matching older adults with students.

Other regional programs include Home Share BC, offering eligible adults flexible residential options, and the City of Ottawa's Homeshare Program, which provides housing support for people with intellectual disabilities. LOFT Community Services offers supportive housing for youth, adults, and seniors in Ontario alongside mental health services and addictions support. Those interested in finding a program near them can call 211 Canada, the national social services helpline, or visit their local municipality's housing office.

Many participants in these programs find that the benefits extend beyond the purely financial. Shared living can reduce isolation-a significant concern for seniors living alone-and provide a measure of mutual support that is hard to quantify. There is also the increasingly popular living arrangement known as the Golden Girls model, named after the 1980s sitcom starring four senior roommates sharing a home in Miami.

Advocates say the Golden Girls model offers many benefits: potential cost savings, a network of easily accessible support and care, and it can also reduce the number of individual seniors living in single-family homes, opening up housing opportunities for others who need them. The right living arrangement depends on one's financial picture as well as the need to address loneliness in retirement. Workplace pensions, once a reliable part of retirement planning, have become less common.

Statistics Canada data shows roughly 37% of Canadian employees have access to a registered pension plan (RPP), meaning the majority of workers must fund their own retirements through personal savings and government programs alone. This can leave a significant gap, particularly for those who did not consistently save throughout their careers.

According to the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), a major institutional pension fund that conducts annual retirement security research, 58% of Canadians between the ages of 40 and 60 worry they will not have enough savings to retire comfortably. For those nearing retirement and fearing they are behind on savings, considering delaying retirement or transitioning to part-time work before fully stepping away may be necessary.

Both CPP and OAS offer meaningful incentives for delaying retirement and significant penalties for taking benefits early





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Senior Housing Retirement Costs Shared Living Roommate Search Canada Pension Old Age Security Fixed Income Rental Burden Intergenerational Homeshare Golden Girls Model Housing Affordability Retirement Savings Canadian Seniors Housing Policy

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