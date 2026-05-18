Senior Assassin: A Rite of Passage for Graduating High Schoolers, but a Concern for Police and Officials

Senior assassin, a game of water tag played by 12th graders, has become a rite of passage as they gather for the final year of high school. But police and school officials see it as potentially dangerous, with warnings against the game escalating. While some officials discourage or ban the game, teenagers remain divided. Vivianna Iacono and her mother, Michelle, get involved and enjoy the game and time spent outdoors.

At an Oshawa park, Vivianna Iacono receives a call from another player, warning her that nearby players could eliminate her from a game of 'senior assassin.

' Vivianna's mother, Michelle, keeps an eye out for other youth with water guns on the park. The game, called senior assassin, has become popular among 12th graders across the country. In light of incidents like a teen in Guelph, Ont. , who was arrested after being mistaken for a real firearm, police departments have advised teens to be cautious and avoid realistic-looking water guns.

The game pits police and school officials against teenagers and their families, with officials sometimes discouraging or banning it. In the Iacono household, Vivianna and her mother enjoy the game and the time spent being outdoors





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Game Of Water Tag 12Th Graders Rite Of Passage Potential Danger Police And School Officials Warnings Against The Game

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