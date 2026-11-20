Senators Ron Wyden and Thom Tillis place holds on Michael LoSapio's CISA nomination after he hesitates to confirm the Capitol was attacked on January 6, 2021.

Two United States senators announced on Thursday that they will block the confirmation of Michael LoSapio as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as CISA. The move follows LoSapio's testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he initially declined to state clearly that the U.S. Capitol was attacked on January 6, 2021.

LoSapio Testimony Sparks Bipartisan Hold

Michael LoSapio, the chief information security officer at the software company Palantir, was the subject of a pointed exchange during his nomination hearing. When asked directly by Senator Richard Blumenthal whether the Capitol was attacked on January 6, 2021, LoSapio responded with the word no, and later clarified that he did not know what happened that day because he was not involved in politics at the time. Senator Blumenthal challenged this assertion by asking if LoSapio was alive on the planet, to which LoSapio reiterated his uncertainty about the specific events of that day.

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Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina both declared that they are placing a hold on LoSapio's nomination. A Senate hold does not automatically kill a nomination, but it significantly delays the process by preventing the full Senate from voting on it. With only weeks remaining in the lame-duck Congress, the path to confirmation for Michael LoSapio has become increasingly difficult due to these opposing actions.

Bipartisan Opposition to Insurrection Views

Senator Ron Wyden stated in a release to HuffPost that he cannot support a nominee who he believes downplays the violence of January 6. Wyden explicitly said that an insurrectionist cannot be allowed to lead the nation's cybersecurity and election security apparatus. This statement underscores the bipartisan concern regarding LoSapio's past comments and his suitability for a role that involves protecting critical infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats.

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Senator Thom Tillis has previously drawn a firm line at supporting any nominees who dismiss or downplay the violence of January 6. Tillis told tech reporter Eric Geller that he planned to block Michael LoSapio from being included in a year-end package of nominations that the Senate plans to vote on. This strategy is commonly used by senators to leverage their power and demand changes or concessions, though in this case, it serves as a hard stop to the confirmation process.

Committee Next Steps and Political Fallout

A spokesperson for Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It remains unclear whether the committee will proceed with a vote to advance Michael LoSapio's nomination out of the committee despite the holds placed by Wyden and Tillis. Typically, such holds signal serious objections that require negotiation or withdrawal of the nominee.

The rejection of Michael LoSapio's nomination highlights the ongoing political sensitivity surrounding January 6 and the qualifications of nominees with ties to companies like Palantir. His candidacy has faced scrutiny not only for his political views but also for his professional background in the technology sector. The Senate's deliberate pace in the lame-duck session further complicates any immediate resolution, leaving the leadership of CISA in limbo for the foreseeable future.