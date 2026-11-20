The Ottawa Senators surrendered a 5-2 third-period lead and lost 6-5 in overtime to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, as former Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson allowed four goals on six shots.

The Ottawa Senators blew a 5-2 lead with just over 14 minutes left in the third period and lost 6-5 in overtime to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Ottawa.

Senators head coach Travis Green watched his team's three-goal advantage evaporate as the Flyers scored three times in the third period to force overtime. Travis Konecny then scored the overtime winner, beating former Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson on a shot Ersson would likely want back. Things become a lot tougher when your goalie gives up four goals on six shots, Green said. They got a couple of bounces and all of a sudden, we lose.

Also read Flyers Comeback Wins: Konecny OT Goal Beats Senators 6-5

Facing his former teammates for the first time, Ersson allowed three goals on five shots in the third period before surrendering the overtime winner to Konecny. Konecny, who also had three assists, got some speed through the neutral zone before taking a pass mid-stride and getting around Tim Stutzle before beating Ersson. I had a little one-on-one match with Ers there, said Konecny. He got me in the first period, and I got him back.

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Ersson Struggles With Inconsistent Season Record

The problem for the Senators is Ersson has had more bad nights than good nights this season. The 27-year-old has a 3.43 goals-against average and .869 save percentage in 11 games (eight starts) while giving up four-plus goals four times. When Linus Ullmark went down with a lower-body injury in late October and missed nine games, Ersson and Jonas Johansson were each given an opportunity in goal.

Ersson appeared to be finding his game, winning three of his starts and earning a point with an overtime loss in another. Ersson could not pinpoint what had changed other than having the opportunity to start more games and get into a rhythm. But with Ullmark now back in the lineup and playing at the top of his game, Ersson will not see as much action. Ullmark has a 10-1-0 record with a 1.42 GAA.

Ullmark Returns Amidst Goaltender Competition

However, the 33-year-old has never played more than 49 games in a season throughout his career. The Senators faced a similar situation last season when Ullmark took a leave of absence to deal with his mental health. Ottawa went into the season relying on Leevi Merilainen, who had 11 NHL starts to his credit. He struggled and the Senators signed James Reimer to finish the season as the backup.

Ottawa acquired Ersson from Toronto in June for a 2027 fifth-round pick, just 10 days after the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired him in the Joseph Woll trade. The Senators opened the season with Merilainen and Ersson as its backup goaltenders, but lost Merilainen to the Vancouver Canucks on waivers. The Flyers arrived in Ottawa having lost six of their last seven but showed determination. In the third you have to give guys credit, said Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet.

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Senators Acknowledge Mistakes In Loss To Flyers

We did not give up, but to me it was just a few individuals that got us into it. A Senators forward said: I think a couple mistakes here and there and that got them into the game, but still I think we played all right. We should have definitely won that game. The game was played at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The Senators will look to rebound from the overtime loss as they continue their season.