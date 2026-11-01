Senators Defeat Sharks 5-1 to Tie Franchise October Win Record

Ottawa Senators beat San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Oct 31, 2026. Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens lead scoring as team ties franchise October win record with ninth victory.

The Ottawa Senators secured a decisive 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in San Jose, California, snapping a two-game losing streak and matching a significant franchise milestone. Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens each contributed a goal and an assist to lead the offensive charge for the visiting team. The win marked the ninth October victory for the club, equalling the record set during the 2007-08 season.

Senators Match October Win Franchise Record

This historic achievement ties the mark established nearly two decades ago, highlighting a strong start to the current campaign. The team entered the game trailing after losing the first two contests of a five-game road trip that continues in Anaheim on Sunday. Despite the early setbacks, the squad demonstrated resilience and offensive depth to deliver a dominant performance on the road.

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Ottawa broke open a tightly contested 1-1 game with a flurry of three second-period goals that shifted the momentum entirely in their favor. Drake Batherson, Ridly Greig, and Shane Pinto also found the back of the net for the Senators, showcasing the balanced scoring attack. Goaltender Samuel Ersson made 21 saves to secure his first victory of the season, stepping in for the injured Linus Ullmark.

Key Scorers Drive Senators Offensive Attack

The scoring began early in the first period when Dylan Cozens opened the accounting at 13:25. However, the Sharks responded quickly, with Misa tying the score at 16:06 with his third goal of the season. This early exchange set the stage for a dramatic shift in the second period that would ultimately define the outcome of the match.

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Drake Batherson broke the tie at 5:04 of the second period, putting the Senators ahead. Tim Stutzle and Ridly Greig then scored just 1:23 apart midway through the stanza, effectively sealing the game for Ottawa. The rapid succession of goals overwhelmed the Sharks defense and allowed Ottawa to control the tempo for the remainder of the contest.

Tim Stutzle capped off an exceptional month with nine goals and 12 assists in October, extending the franchise record for points in the month to 21. He finished just one goal short of the October record held by Bob Kudelski, established in 1993. His consistent performance has been instrumental in the team's success during the early part of the season.

Drake Batherson extended his personal point streak to seven games, contributing his ninth goal of the season to the victory. Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens found the net for the third time in two games, following his two-goal performance in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss at Los Angeles. His ability to rebound from a tough defeat highlighted the team's growing confidence and offensive rhythm.

Samuel Ersson's performance was crucial, as he earned his first win after starting the season 0-3-1. His stability between the pipes provided the foundation for the offensive surge, allowing the forwards to play with freedom and aggression. The team improved to a 9-5-1 record and split the season series with the Sharks after losing 6-2 at home on October 22.

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Team Record And Upcoming Road Games

The Senators now face a critical part of their schedule as they look to maintain this positive momentum. They will visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday to continue their west coast trip. With the franchise October win record tied, the team is well-positioned to build on this success as they navigate the remainder of their road games.