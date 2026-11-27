Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators secured a dominant 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ullmark achieves a historic NHL milestone with 13 wins in his first 15 starts this season.

The Ottawa Senators secured a decisive 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 27, 2026, in Tampa, Florida. The win was driven by a stellar goaltending performance from Linus Ullmark and efficient offensive scoring from Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio.

Ullmark Achieves Historic NHL Milestone

Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots for the Senators, marking a dominant performance that improved his season record to 13 wins and 2 losses. This achievement makes him the first goaltender in NHL history to win at least 13 of his first 15 games in a single season more than once.

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Ullmark previously started the 2022-23 season with a 13-1 record while playing for the Boston Bruins, a performance that contributed to him winning the Vezina Trophy. His current run extends his status as an elite performer at the net for Ottawa.

Senators Dominate Offensive Output

Toronto-based forward Tim Stutzle scored two goals for Ottawa, including a short-handed tally that extended their lead early in the game. Michael Amadio contributed one goal and two assists, helping the team control the pace of play throughout all three periods.

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Forward Ridly Greig opened the scoring at 3:37 of the first period with a shot from the left circle. Stutzle added a short-handed goal at 12:47 of the first period, followed by Stutzle's second goal on a rebound at 17:37 of the second period.

Amadio increased the margin to 3-0 at 6:20 of the second period. Artum Zub and Claude Giroux each scored a goal and an assist in the third period, sealing the comprehensive win for the visiting team.

Lightning Struggle With Recent Form

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who started the season with eight consecutive home wins, have now lost three consecutive games in regulation. They finished a six-game homestand with a 2-4 record, signaling a significant shift in their recent performance trajectory.

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby stopped 15 shots for Tampa Bay, but the defense failed to contain Ottawa's high-powered attack. Forward Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning in a span of 4:45 during the third period, providing minimal consolation in a heavy defeat.

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Injury Report and Next Schedule

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Pontus Holmberg on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks, further depleting the team's forward rotation during a difficult stretch of their schedule.

The Ottawa Senators will next travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, November 28, 2026. This victory has given the Senators a five-point lead at the top of the Atlantic Division standings, strengthening their position in the competitive conference race.