Tim Stutzle scored twice and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on November 21, 2026. The win extends the Senators' point streak to eight games.

The Ottawa Senators secured a decisive 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, November 21, 2026, at their home arena in Ottawa. Tim Stutzle served as the primary catalyst for the win, recording two third-period goals and one assist to lead the offense. Linus Ullmark stabilized the net for Ottawa with 19 saves, supporting a balanced attack that included scores from Nick Cousins and Stephen Halliday.

Stutzle and Halliday Dominate Third Period

Tim Stutzle ignited the offensive surge late in the game with a pair of goals that sealed the result. He opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the third period, firing a shot from just inside the blue line while Fabian Zetterlund provided a screen in front of the net. This strike gave the Senators a 2-1 advantage in the final frame.

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Stephen Halliday extended the lead moments later, capitalizing on a pass from Stutzle. Although Halliday initially appeared to be looking to pass across the crease, the puck slid under Anton Forsberg to record his fourth goal of the season. Less than two minutes after that goal, Stutzle completed his brace with a tight shot resulting from a give-and-go play with Dylan Cozens.

Kings Fight Back But Fall Short

The Los Angeles Kings showed resilience despite trailing, with Mats Zuccarello and Quinton Byfield finding the back of the net. Zuccarello opened the scoring early in the game after Artem Zub's shot attempt bounced off the boards and wrapped around to him at the blue line. Zuccarello broke in alone, hitting the crossbar before the puck deflected into the goal off Ullmark's skate.

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Quinton Byfield cut the deficit in half midway through the third period, beating Ullmark on the blocker side. Despite the late push, the Kings could not overcome the deficit. Byfield's goal made the score 4-2, but no further scores occurred before the final horn.

Early Struggles and Second Period Recovery

The Senators overcame an early 1-0 deficit to tie the game before the second period ended. With 53.9 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Jake Sanderson located Jordan Spence along the boards. Spence sent the puck toward the net, where Nick Cousins redirected it high past Forsberg. Cousins had returned to the lineup for this game after missing four prior contests.

Anton Forsberg faced 24 shots in the losing effort, remaining in search of his first win of the season. He made several key saves, including point-blank stops on Ridly Greig from close range. However, the Kings ultimately could not match the Senators' offensive output in the decisive third period.

Senators Extend Winning Point Streak

The victory extended the Ottawa Senators' point streak to eight games, with a record of 6-0-2 during this span. This performance matches their longest point streak in the past decade, which was set during the 2024-25 season. The team demonstrated strength by killing off an unsportsmanlike penalty against Jordan Spence late in the game while generating more scoring chances than their opponents.

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The Senators are now set to host the Calgary Flames on Monday. The win highlights the team's ability to create traffic in front of opposing goalies and execute under pressure. Linus Ullmark's 19 saves were crucial in maintaining the lead against a determined Kings squad.