Senators Beat Penguins 4-1 as Claude Giroux Hits NHL Milestone

Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Saturday, with Claude Giroux scoring the winning goal. The victory marks a significant statistical milestone in Giroux's NHL history against Pittsburgh.

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Claude Giroux scored the decisive goal, extending his prolific scoring streak against the Penguins franchise while securing a crucial win for Ottawa. The victory highlights the Senators' current momentum while exposing defensive vulnerabilities for the home team.

Giroux Reaches Historic Scoring Milestone

Claude Giroux reached a significant career marker during the contest, accumulating 79 points in his 74 career games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. This performance brings him within two points of tying Sergei Fedorov, who holds 1,179 career points, for 58th place in NHL history. Giroux has been a consistent offensive threat against Pittsburgh, and his ability to deliver in key moments continues to define his tenure against this specific opponent. The Senators capitalized on this historical precedent to secure the three-point lead in the standings.

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Goaltender Ullmark Sets Franchise Record

Ottawa Senators goaltender Ullmark delivered a masterclass in net, joining Martin Gerber as the only goalies in franchise history to start a season with nine wins in their first 10 appearances. Ullmark currently sits at a 9-0-1 record in his last 10 games and has allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his last 13 regular-season starts. His performance against Pittsburgh was particularly dominant, as he maintained a 9-0-1 record in his 10 career games against the Penguins. Ullmark's consistency has been the primary driver behind Ottawa's success, allowing the team to overcome offensive struggles in other areas.

Senators Offense Outshines Penguins Defense

Tim Stutzle scored his 11th goal of the season, while Michael Amadio and Thomas Chabot also found the back of the net to contribute to the 4-1 victory. The Senators have won five of their last seven games, a streak fueled by synchronized offensive production and disciplined play. Amadio tied the game at 8:41 of the second period after intercepting a pass from Connor Dewar in the Penguins' zone and beating Sergei Murashov to the blocker side. Giroux then put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 16:12 of the second period with a breakaway shot flipped over Murashov's pad. Stutzle added his goal at 14:18 of the third period, and Chabot closed out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.

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Penguins Struggle with Defensive Breakdowns

The Pittsburgh Penguins struggled with defensive breakdowns throughout the contest, despite Tommy Novak scoring the lone goal for the team. Novak had given Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period, but the Penguins failed to maintain that momentum. The Penguins have now lost six of their last eight games, a trend exacerbated by their inability to contain Ottawa's speed. In the third period alone, the Senators outshot the Penguins 17-5, overwhelming Sergei Murashov and exposing the depth of Pittsburgh's defensive issues. The loss drops the Penguins further into a difficult stretch of their schedule.

Pittsburgh Honors Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Despite the on-ice struggles, Pittsburgh celebrated its Hall of Fame Class of 2026 during the game, honoring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defenceman Larry Murphy, former general manager Jim Rutherford, and team founder Jack McGregor. The ceremony highlighted the rich history of the franchise, even as the current team faced challenges. The contrast between the honored legends and the current squad's performance underscored the high expectations for the Penguins. The team must now regroup quickly to avoid further下滑 in their record. The Penguins are scheduled to host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, presenting an immediate opportunity to reverse their recent losing streak and regain composure ahead of their next matchup.