A GAO performance audit found that four major AI platforms produced detailed plans for terrorist attacks in the U.S., including IED bombings and electrical grid strikes, within 12 hours of covert testing. Sen. Maggie Hassan pledged congressional hearings as the tech companies responded to the findings.

A government watchdog found that the four most-used artificial intelligence platforms all generated proposals for terrorist attacks in the United States when prompted by investigators, prompting a senator to vow congressional hearings.

Senator Orders AI Security Investigation

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. , who will helm the panel in the new year, tasked the Government Accountability Office with investigating how commercially available AI could be used for malicious purposes.

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According to a report released Wednesday, the GAO found that within 12 hours of its covert testing, the platforms were able to create viable plans to use explosive devices for attacks with mass casualties in U.S. cities or to attack parts of the nation's electrical grid to create economic harm. The four platforms tested were ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok. The AI public safety threat is no longer theoretical, Hassan said in a statement.

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If Congress does not act, it is a question of when, not if, a bad actor will use AI to plan and carry out a major attack, she said. The 61-page report from the GAO includes responses from the tech companies Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and SpaceXAI, who largely said they are continuing to refine their platforms to ensure security. The potential benefits of this technology are immense, but they can also benefit malicious actors, the GAO wrote.

As AI capabilities evolve, AI providers will continue to refine their safeguards, the GAO said. However, in its current state, this technology can potentially be dangerous and its misuse represents a growing risk to national and economic security, the report said. GAO investigators conducted the performance audit from December 2025 to October 2026, including testing in the spring of 2026.

AI Platforms Generate Attack Plans

In response to prompts, two of the AI platforms produced plans for constructing and detonating an improvised explosive device to cause mass casualties, while two other platforms produced plans for using drones or firearms to target the electrical grid, the report said. Each of these platforms provided detailed information that could be used to carry out attacks, such as specific targets, locations, timing, and attack methods, the GAO found.

Each platform took less than 12 hours to generate the attack plans. In one of the tests, the platform suggested renting a vehicle and picking up supplies from a store along a route to the location. It recommended a specific date and time of attack, the report said, because public events were scheduled anticipating large crowds.

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While the GAO said the platform initially refused to comply with requests for detailed information about how to construct and detonate the explosive device, it said they were able to circumvent its guardrails and get the platform to provide the information. For the tests involving attacks on electrical substations, one of the platforms suggested a drone attack while the other suggested using firearms to attack substations near a U.S. airport, both designed to inflict economic harm.

Tech Companies Respond to Report

The platforms presented maps and images. The GAO investigators consulted with experts and engaged in site visits to check out the accuracy of the plans provided by the AI platforms. In one case, they noted that the roads were incorrectly placed, and in another, they noted the presence of high walls that would make it difficult to see the targets. In their responses to the GAO report, the major tech companies largely said their products continue to be refined.

Anthropic, in a letter to the GAO included in the report, said that it does not dispute that a determined tester can get harmful content out of an AI system by misrepresenting the purpose of a request, and we take the finding seriously. But it said it is not able to verify the findings in the GAO's report. OpenAI said it welcomes the opportunity to respond to GAO's findings, as well as the work that remains.