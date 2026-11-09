Senate to vote on bipartisan energy bill to speed projects and power data centers

The Senate is set for a procedural vote on sweeping energy legislation that shortens permitting timelines for clean and fossil fuel projects and makes data centers pay for electricity. The bill has bipartisan backing and Trump's support but faces opposition from environmental groups and some Democrats.

The Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on sweeping energy legislation that would shorten timelines for major energy projects and require data centers to pay for the electricity they use.

The vote marks the first major action since the midterm elections. The bill's changes would speed the start of large energy projects, both clean energy and fossil fuel, as officials seek to meet growing demand for electricity and other forms of energy that now faces yearslong delays in getting to the grid. Anger over rising electricity costs helped usher in a wave of Democrats pledging to clamp down on massive energy-hungry data center sites.

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Trump Praises Energy Independence Bill

The bill responds to those concerns by making sure data centers pay for the energy they use. President Trump urged senators to vote for the measure, calling it a BIG WIN for U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and DOMINANCE in a social media post on Sunday. He added that the bill will ensure the country can build Pipelines, Mines, and Power Plants faster than ever before, lowering Energy Costs for American Families. The bill has received bipartisan support.

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Four senators who lead the chamber's energy and environment panels negotiated the deal weeks before the election. They are Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah, and Democratic Sens. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The senators say Americans are tired of paying more in utility bills while projects that could lower costs sit stuck in the planning phase for years. Americans cannot afford to wait for lower electricity prices. We need to pass this bill now, Heinrich said. Major industry groups representing developers in clean energy and in the oil and gas sector also support the bill.

Environmental Groups Oppose Energy Deal

However, many environmental organizations have panned the deal because they say it would lock in fossil fuel development, weaken environmental safeguards and make it harder for communities to challenge energy project approvals. Major environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and National Wildlife Federation, have strongly opposed the measure in recent days, citing concerns about its limits on judicial review and changes to the landmark National Environmental Policy Act.

While the bill has received bipartisan support, the Democrats' sweeping midterm win could complicate its passage. Some Democrats say the party should use their stronger position in the next Congress to pass legislation that builds out needed clean energy. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat who is expected to become speaker in January, criticized the bill last week, with a spokesperson saying it falls short in a number of areas.

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Bipartisan Coalition Faces Procedural Vote

The procedural vote will test whether the bipartisan coalition behind the bill can hold together. Supporters argue the measure is needed to lower costs and speed construction. Opponents say it rolls back environmental protections and limits public input. The outcome will shape how quickly new energy projects can move forward and how data centers pay for the power they consume.

It will also signal whether Congress can still pass major energy legislation after the midterms.