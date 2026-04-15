Senate Republicans Reject Democratic Bid to End Iran War, War Powers Clock Ticking

The Republican-led Senate has once again voted down a Democratic resolution that would have required congressional authorization for continued U.S. military involvement in Iran, marking the fourth such rejection this year. While many Republicans express confidence in President Trump's wartime leadership, some are increasingly concerned about the conflict's duration and are signaling potential future votes to assert congressional war powers as a key deadline approaches.

The Republican-controlled Senate has once again rejected a Democratic initiative aimed at curtailing President Donald Trump 's military engagement in Iran. The resolution, which sought to mandate the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the conflict unless Congress provided further authorization, failed by a vote of 47-52.

This marks the fourth instance this year where the Senate has opted to delegate its war powers to the President concerning a conflict that Democrats deem unlawful and without justification. Republicans, for the time being, express confidence in President Trump's leadership in wartime, citing Iran's nuclear ambitions and the potential ramifications of an abrupt U.S. withdrawal. However, a discernible undercurrent of concern exists among some Republican lawmakers regarding the protracted nature of the conflict, and their deference to the executive branch may not be indefinite. Several GOP members have already signaled their intention to pursue future votes that could serve as a significant test for the President should the war continue to drag on. Under the framework of the War Powers Act of 1973, Congress is required to either declare war or authorize the use of military force within 60 days of its commencement, a deadline that is set to arrive at the close of this month. While the act does allow for a potential 30-day extension, lawmakers have clearly articulated their expectation that the administration will soon present a comprehensive strategy for the conflict's conclusion. Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina emphasized that after the 60- or 90-day period, it will be imperative for Congress to make a definitive decision. He advised that the administration would be prudent to formulate a well-reasoned authorization for military force coupled with a funding plan. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has been engaged in discussions with her colleagues regarding the potential development of a resolution that would legitimize the war beyond the current timeframe. Republican Senators John Curtis of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine have also voiced their desire for congressional involvement. Senator Collins stated unequivocally that the President's authority as Commander in Chief is not absolute, recognizing the Constitution's conferral of a crucial role to Congress in matters of war and peace. She further elaborated that if the conflict surpasses the 60-day limit stipulated by the War Powers Act, or if the President deploys ground troops, she believes congressional authorization should be sought. Democrats have pledged to continue forcing votes on the Senate floor as long as the hostilities persist. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, an Iraq War veteran who sustained severe injuries in combat, urged her colleagues before Wednesday's vote to undertake at least the minimal responsibility of their senatorial duties, especially as U.S. troops continue to make profound sacrifices. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the economic burden on American citizens, particularly with rising gas prices, suggesting that Republicans are missing another opportunity to collaborate with Democrats to end what he described as Trumps disastrous war. The ultimate trajectory of these war votes remains uncertain. Despite a number of Republicans calling for eventual congressional action, it is not yet clear whether the Republican leadership will endorse such measures. Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated this week that a majority of his colleagues feel satisfied with the military's accomplishments thus far and was non-committal regarding future votes. However, he did acknowledge the administrations need for a clear plan to de-escalate the conflict and achieve an outcome that fosters a more secure Middle East, thereby strengthening U.S. national security. Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana suggested that upon reaching the 60-day deadline, Congress will not abruptly demand an immediate troop withdrawal. He posited that some proponents of a vote are motivated by a desire to politically embarrass President Trump. Senator Kennedy stated his objective is to see the United States achieve its aims in Iran and subsequently withdraw. The reporting for this article was contributed by Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Steven Sloan, with final compilation by Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press





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