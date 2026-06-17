Senate Rejects Criminalizing Residential School Denialism, Drawing Criticism from Survivors

Two survivors of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School criticize the Senate's rejection of an amendment to Bill C-9 that would have made it a crime to deny or downplay the harms of Canada's residential school system. The proposal was defeated 41-32.

A rejected proposal that would have criminalized residential school denialism has been criticized by two survivors of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School. Canada 's Senate voted down an amendment to Bill C-9 earlier this month.

The amendment aimed to make it illegal to wilfully promote hatred against Indigenous Peoples by condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian residential school system. Those convicted could have faced up to two years in prison. The amendment was introduced by Nunavut Senator Nancy Karetak-Lindell, a survivor of the system. The Senate rejected it with a vote of 41-32.

Shirley Horn, who spent much of her youth at the Shingwauk school in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, expressed mixed feelings. While she does not believe criminalization is the answer, she emphasizes that there is overwhelming evidence of the system's abuses.

"I don't think we should pay attention to them," Horn said of denialists, referring to the work of Indigenous groups to document history. "We have more than enough proof. " Horn, a prominent educator, helped found the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association in 1981. She points to Algoma University, on the former school grounds, as a place where evidence of the system's legacy is accessible.

"There's more than enough evidence of that right here in Sault Ste. Marie," she said. Elder Marjorie Cachagee-Lee, 81, also a survivor, called the Senate's decision "absolutely disgusting" and framed it as "a political massacre on truth and reconciliation.

" She has encountered denialism online and stresses the importance of bearing witness. "To me it's an insult, because they have other organizations which the government totally stands by with their stories," she said, contrasting the rejection with support for other groups. Both survivors described the profound harms of the residential school system. Horn spoke of forced family separation, language suppression, and the goal of erasing Indigenous culture.

"If they believe that removing children from their homes and community is a good thing, it's not only the residential school: It's what impacted whole communities," she explained. Cachagee-Lee recalled harsh punishments, such as scrubbing floors on hands and knees. Despite the defeat, Senator Karetak-Lindell is reportedly "exploring different options" to revive the issue in the House of Commons.

Horn, meanwhile, vows to continue educational work, stating, "We experienced it, and all we can do is share that experience and hopefully create a better understanding.

" The debate highlights ongoing tensions between criminalizing hate speech and fostering public education as tactics against historical denialism





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Residential Schools Denialism Senate Bill C-9 Indigenous Rights Shirley Horn Marjorie Cachagee-Lee Nancy Karetak-Lindell

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