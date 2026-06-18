Senate Moves Closer to Passing Protect College Sports Act Amid Conference Battle

Summary of Senate committee vote, Senators Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz pushing, opposition from SEC and Big Ten, key provisions and political dynamics, prospects for final vote

On Thursday the Senate Commerce Committee gave a decisive vote to the Protect College Sports Act . The bill, co‑authored by Senators Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz, seeks to give the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption in areas such as the one‑time transfer rule and the five‑year eligibility limit.

The 19‑9 approval brings the measure to the next phase where it faces a full Senate vote. The committee session was marked by a sharp criticism from Cantwell toward the power leagues that oppose the act. Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat who has served in the Senate for 25 years, took the microphone to condemn what she calls intimidation tactics of the SEC and Big Ten.

She alleged that conference commissioners have been threatening to change team scheduling and treating university leaders as puppets. The senator claimed that school governors who push for the bill are being pressured by the conferences. Cantwell's comments followed the committee's decision to broaden an anti‑expansion clause from targeting only those two leagues to all major conferences. The move was intended to persuade the SEC and Big Ten but was met with a sharp statement of opposition from both.

The SEC and the Big Ten have long stood against the protection bill, arguing that it could open the door for a national super‑league and still leaves room for outside entities to poach schools. Their officials say the amendment to the anti‑expansion provision does not go far enough to block third parties. In their communications, the conferences dismissed Cantwell's remarks as misrepresentative of the legislative process.

The split between the top stakeholders in college athletics underscores how the bill must navigate not only Senate approval but the support of the most powerful athletic leagues if it is to survive the final vote. Over the past seven years the NCAA has pushed for regulatory reforms and the Protect College Sports Act is only the second piece of legislation to reach a committee vote following the earlier SCORE Act, which was rejected by House leaders affiliated with the SEC region.

The current bill taps into the debate over whether the NCAA should operate as a single‑entity, antitrust‑exempt body. President Trump had earlier expressed support for a compromise on the legislation, indicating that any successful piece of law would need to balance the interests of athletes, universities and the private sponsors that fund college sports.

Cantwell stated that it is time to bring House legislators into the conversation and that the bill could pass without the approval of the two largest conferences, a stance echoed by Cruz. If Senate passage is achieved, the next hurdle is the House of Representatives. The event will be watched closely by stakeholders across the college sports system, including athletes, coaches and private investors.

The bill's supporters claim that it will protect student‑athletes from the most powerful forces in collegiate athletics, while opponents worry about potential dilution of competition and future revenue distribution. The coming weeks will determine whether the Protect College Sports Act can muster enough bipartisan support to become a reality





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