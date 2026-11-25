A Senate committee has amended the Liberal government's lawful access bill C-22 to reinforce privacy protections and clarify provisions. The bill now returns to the Senate for third reading before going back to the House of Commons.

A Senate committee has made several amendments to the Liberal government's lawful access bill, known as C-22, with the aim of reinforcing privacy safeguards and clarifying provisions.

Senators on the national security, defence and veterans affairs committee spent hours Tuesday and Wednesday going over the bill clause by clause. The bill must now proceed to third reading in the Senate before returning to the House of Commons for scrutiny of the latest changes. The government says the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime while respecting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

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Opponents Criticize Expanded Police Powers

Opponents argue the legislation unnecessarily expands police and intelligence powers, endangering privacy, flouting the Charter and placing unreasonable demands on small businesses. The bill would require electronic service providers to develop and maintain the technical capabilities necessary to enable police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to effectively obtain communications and information for investigations.

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It would also require service providers to keep metadata, the digital traces of a communication but not the email or text itself, for up to six months. Critics of the legislation have said it could allow the government to force companies to insert back doors into their products that would be exploited by criminals. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has said the bill is not about weakening privacy or creating back doors to Canadians' private communications.

Tech Industry Welcomes Privacy Safeguards

The tech industry association Chamber of Progress welcomed the Senate committee's amendments, including one it said would explicitly recognize the cybersecurity risks associated with removing, circumventing or weakening electronic protections, including encryption. It also applauded other amendments, including one introducing safeguards recommended by the federal privacy commissioner and other witnesses, and one establishing a mechanism for the minister to consult technical experts before finalizing regulations.

Josh Tabish, the chamber's senior director for Canada, said Wednesday in a statement that while fundamental privacy and security problems with the bill remain, senators clearly listened to experts, tech companies and Canadians who spoke out. After all the setbacks and pushback on lawful access, the question now is whether the minister takes the win and accepts an amended Bill C-22, or rejects the Senate's amendments to pass his own version of the bill when it comes back to the House, Tabish said.

The senators made meaningful improvements to the bill, said David Pierce, vice-president for government relations at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The amendments move the bill in a better direction, bringing it closer to the right balance between giving law enforcement effective tools and protecting the privacy, security and encryption that Canadians and businesses depend on, he said in a statement. Some of our members' concerns remain, but the Senate has made real progress.

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We encourage the House to accept these improvements and even build on the work the Senate has started. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press.