Senate Committee Calls for Independent Audits and Stable Funding to Reinforce CBC Impartiality

A Senate inquiry recommends periodic external reviews of CBC/Radio‑Canada's news output, multiyear funding tied to local programming, and new CRTC reporting requirements to address perceived political bias and restore public confidence.

A Senate inquiry into the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's ( CBC ) role has concluded with a set of recommendations aimed at bolstering the credibility of the public broadcaster.

The Transport and Communications Committee released its findings on Wednesday, noting that witnesses repeatedly described CBC and its French‑language counterpart, Radio‑Canada, as sometimes appearing to favour a particular ideology or partisan perspective. While the committee acknowledged that these perceptions do not automatically prove bias, it stressed that the seriousness of the allegations threatens public confidence in an institution that has long been regarded as a pillar of Canadian democracy.

To address the concerns, the report proposes that CBC/Radio‑Canada institute an independent, periodic review of its news and current‑affairs output. External experts would be tasked with evaluating the balance, fairness and plurality of viewpoints presented across television, radio and digital platforms, and would be required to publish their findings for public scrutiny.

The committee believes that systematic, transparent audits could help the corporation identify hidden systemic slants, correct them and rebuild trust among Canadians who feel their perspectives are not being adequately represented. The inquiry, which began in early 2024 and continued through the federal election, heard testimony from a range of stakeholders, including former CBC ombudsman Kirk LaPointe, ex‑executive vice‑president Richard Stursberg, and representatives of the advocacy group Friends of Canadian Media.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, a vocal critic of CBC's funding, reiterated his claim that the broadcaster displays a left‑leaning bias, though he stopped short of demanding cuts to Radio‑Canada's budget. CBC President and CEO Marie‑Philippe Bouchard defended the organization's editorial standards, asserting that strict journalistic guidelines ensure a pluralistic approach, a diversity of viewpoints and fairness in coverage.

She pointed to internal mechanisms such as the editorial standards board and the public complaints process as evidence that the corporation already monitors its own performance. Nevertheless, the committee's report urges the government to provide stable, multi‑year funding tied to measurable outcomes, particularly in local programming, and to encourage CBC/Radio‑Canada to forge partnerships with private and community media outlets across the country.

Among the practical steps recommended is a new set of reporting obligations for CBC/Radio‑Canada when its broadcasting licences are renewed next year. The committee asked the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to require the broadcaster to disclose detailed data on the amount of money spent on local news production, the geographic spread of stories, and the proportion of content sourced from community partners.

Witnesses argued that a stronger focus on local journalism would naturally diversify the range of voices heard, thereby mitigating perceived bias. The report also calls for an update to the corporation's mandate to explicitly prioritize local news, ensuring that funding is earmarked for regional bureaus and that the broadcaster's cultural mission - originally created in 1936 to counter foreign media influence - continues to reflect Canada's linguistic and regional diversity.

Financially, CBC/Radio‑Canada received $1.3 billion in public funding in the last fiscal year, supplemented by $343.9 million in advertising revenue and $244.8 million from subscriber fees and other sources. The committee believes that a clear, transparent accounting of these revenues, combined with independent content audits, will help restore public trust at a time when reliable news sources are more essential than ever





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