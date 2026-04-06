Selena Gomez Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Beverly Hills Clinic Visit

Singer Selena Gomez has reignited plastic surgery rumors after being spotted leaving a cosmetic clinic, leading to online scrutiny and debate about her appearance. The visit to Dr. Jason Diamond's clinic, known for its celebrity clientele, has fueled speculation about procedures and ignited discussions about beauty standards and body image.

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Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Want to get the funniest posts in your inbox? Please select at least one option I want to receive content once a day in my inbox We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Please select at least one option I want to receive content once a day in my inbox We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Selena Gomez recently sparked intense speculation after being spotted leaving a celebrity-favorite cosmetic clinic in Beverly Hills. The sighting immediately reignited plastic surgery rumors, with critics harshly dissecting her appearance despite her past denials of ever having undergone any cosmetic procedure. The renewed speculation comes despite Gomez’s repeated insistence on embracing her “natural beauty.” The pop singer has been subjected to plastic surgery rumors for years, particularly following her lupus diagnosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that can be life-threatening. Similar accusations resurfaced after Selena was photographed at a celeb-favorite institute run by Dr. Jason B. Diamond, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. Gomez was seen wearing a casual, all-black off-duty outfit featuring a fuzzy, ankle-length coat, a black tank top, matching pants, mesh shoes, and sleek sunglasses. The photos were quickly shared on social media, sparking a flurry of comments and critiques. A Reddit community, r/snarkingonselena, known for frequently nitpicking the singer, reshared the images with the caption, “Selena leaving The Diamond Face Institute on 3/31/2026.” The user added in the caption, “Dr. Jason Diamond’s clients include Kim K, Khloe K, Kourtney K, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Hilary Duff, etc but her fans will swear she only gets seaweed facials and holy water sprinkled on her.” The comments ranged from concern to harsh criticism. Some users expressed sadness, stating “Body dysmorphia is rough Selena was a natural beauty and now looks like a grandmother…” Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, “With that client list, I would never let him within a 100 mile radius of my face. All those people are chopped from their procedures.” Others were more critical of the perceived procedures, with comments like, “This Dr should be ashamed of himself and how many celebrity women’s faces he has ruined. What is wrong with these chicks? How do they not see how crazy their faces look? They need to stop.” Another comment read, “I truly don’t understand how she thinks that huge chin looks better than what she had before.” “She needs to stop with the filler. She was so beautiful, and having a fuller face was part of that. And I just don’t get what’s going on with her hair? She had such thick, beautiful hair, it fell lovely around her face… But now, her hair looks so flat and thin, and it looks almost stuck down in a strange arrangement around a receding hairline. So strange.” The clinic is a top destination for Hollywood’s elite, specializing in both high-end surgical procedures and minimally invasive treatments. It is widely known for its high-profile clientele, particularly within the entertainment and fashion industries. The practice has treated a range of stars, including Katy Perry, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner, Meagan Good, Amber Rose, and many others. Dr. Diamond's practice offers a variety of procedures, including the Diamond InstaFacial, a non-invasive treatment that boosts natural collagen production, and Diamond Facial Sculpting, a non-surgical rejuvenation procedure that uses fillers to define jawlines and cheek contours. While many online sleuths suspected Selena had undergone some kind of cosmetic tweak, others pointed to her “post-facial glow,” suggesting she may have received one of Dr. Diamond’s signature non-invasive treatments, such as the Diamond InstaFacial. This theory appeared to align with Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, hosting a launch party in Los Angeles on April 2, just days after the clinic visit, to celebrate the debut of the True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation. For the launch, the star hosted an exclusive gathering at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel, wearing a glossy bubblegum-pink Prada minidress from the Spring 2026 collection, styled with white pointed-toe heels. Further fueling speculation, social media users dissected images from the event, comparing them to past photos. Comments like, “The amount of work she has had done to get rid of her round face is insane. There is nothing wrong with having a round face…” and “She naturally has a soft round face and suddenly… her face is slim. Buccal fat removal, chin implant, lip filler and veneers to name a few…” flooded social media. While attending the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C, Selena Gomez continues to face public scrutiny regarding her appearance





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Selena Gomez Plastic Surgery Cosmetic Clinic Dr. Jason Diamond Celebrity Appearance

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