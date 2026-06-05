Sei Price Plunges 17 % as Network Usage Slumps and Futures Capital Outflows Accelerate Decline

The Sei token fell 17 % in 24 hours amid reduced on‑chain activity, falling DEX volumes, and significant capital outflows from its heavily leveraged futures market, reflecting a broader market downturn and a loss of liquidity support.

At 11:30 GMT on Thursday, the Sei token, a layer‑two blockchain focused on high‑speed decentralized exchange, experienced a sharp 17 % drop in its market price over a 24‑hour period.

This excessive decline was not an isolated event; the broader crypto market was also under pressure, losing more than 5 % of its value during the same timeframe. The underlying cause of Sei's fall has been traced to a convergence of network inactivity and capital flight, both of which intensified the price erosion. As of the last update, the token was trading around $0.067, down from its 24‑hour high of $0.080.

Network metrics published by SeiScan illuminate the weakening user engagement that has accompanied this sell‑off. Since the start of June, daily transaction volumes have slumped, with a 38 % reduction in the market value of transaction fees collected by the network - dropping from $3,849 SEI a week earlier to $2,360 SEI on day 24. The average fee per transaction mirrored this trend, falling 39 % to a negligible $0.0002.

These figures reflect a broader liquidity drain as traders have increasingly turned away from Sei's decentralized exchange (DEX). The DEX's daily trading volume, which hovered near $15 million at the dawn of the month, fell to $11.44 million by mid‑month, marking a 24 % decline.

Meanwhile, the token's futures market has seen sustained outflows. Since reaching a peak of $0.08 in mid‑May, the futures market has been delivering net capital outflows, with more than $13 million of convertible futures contracts liquidated in the immediate 24‑hour window. The impact of these capital movements has been aggravated by the inherently leveraged nature of the futures contracts available on Sei's exchange.

When a large portion of traders who had been long on SEI unwound their positions simultaneously, the price reflected a classic liquidity shock, magnifying the drop beyond what would be expected from an isolated sell‑off. In this environment, buyers were quick to retreat, while liquidity providers and market makers pulled back, leaving a thin layer of support that could not sustain the price. Technical charts corroborate this narrative.

Sei's price action flattened after breaking the slanted trendline that had disciplined the token's mean‑reversion for the previous two months. From April through the first weeks of May, Sei had consistently carved out new highs, but from the end of May onward, the token failed to recover its May peak of $0.08, instead forming a double‑top around $0.07.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator slid into its bearish territory, with red bars expanding, implying a continued shift in market control from buyers to sellers. Nonetheless, technical indicators are not entirely bleak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has breached the oversold zone, signalling a possible buying opportunity. Calculations show a potential reversal target near $0.04845, the price at which Sei began its earlier rally to $0.08 at the beginning of the month.

However, such a reversal would require a convergence of several favorable conditions: sudden capital inflows, a resurgence of on‑chain activity, and a broader market sentiment swing toward risk appetite. In summary, Sei's 17 % plunge reveals a sharp contraction in both on‑chain usage and off‑chain speculative activity. The token's price dynamics have been driven by a depletion of liquidity in its DEX and futures markets, amplified by a globally negative crypto sentiment.

Unless the ecosystem can re‑ignite developer engagement and attract new liquidity flows, Sei may continue to trade at levels below its pre‑summer valuations. AMBCrypto has been reporting on crypto innovations and market trends since 2018, delivering concise updates to a global audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.





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