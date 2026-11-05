Study finds earliest evidence of cannabis use for psychoactive purposes 2,800 years ago in Siberia

A study published in Science says a royal tomb in southern Siberia yielded cannabis seeds and preserved human hair dating back 2,800 years, the earliest known psychoactive cannabis use. Some experts dispute the hair analysis.

A new study suggests people were using cannabis for its psychoactive effects at least 2,800 years ago, hundreds of years earlier than previously known. Archaeologists said they found evidence of the earliest known cannabis consumption in a monumental tomb in Siberia.

The findings point to cannabis use at least 300 years before the previously known use in neighboring China. The research, published Thursday in the journal Science, was led by a team from Germany, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland. The dig began in 2017 at a large burial mound at the Tunnug 1 site in the Uyuk Valley of southern Siberia.

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Scythian Tomb Excavation And Conditions

The site is home to one of the earliest monumental tombs showing the material culture of the Scythians, ancient nomads who migrated from Central Asia to southern Russia and Ukraine. Larger artifacts found there include weapons in the burials, horse gear and animal-style motifs. The team lived in tents for months, deployed essentially out in the middle of nowhere, and faced a spring-to-autumn season with swamps, snowstorms, frosts and swarms of mosquitoes.

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Herds of horses ran freely across the grassy steppe. The team struck gold when it found tiny black spots that turned out to be cannabis seeds along with preserved human hair, said co-author Gino Caspari, an archaeologist at the University of Bern. Caspari is shown touching a cannabis plant in the Altai Mountains of Siberia, Russia, in September 2016. Radiocarbon dating on some of the more than 1,000 seeds helped establish the time of origin.

Caspari said the seeds are not there by accident but were deposited within the tomb, suggesting the plant material had significance in the community. He said it is not clear whether the cannabis was consumed through inhalation or ingestion. The analysis of hair in the royal tomb where cannabis seeds turned up sheds new light on the plant's role in ancient societies, the team said.

Rare Hair Analysis Of Ancient Cannabis Use

Caspari said it is extremely rare to have both preserved plant parts and human soft tissue with the active compounds in it in the same context. He added that it is only so often as an archaeologist that you get to drug test a person that has been dead for almost 3,000 years. Ancient drug use has long intrigued scholars. The Greek historian Herodotus wrote about inhabitants of Central Asia smoking cannabis around 440 B.C.

, and recent archaeologists have found the seeds in tombs across its highlands. Not all experts are convinced. Volker Auwaerter, head of the forensic toxicology section at the University Medical Center in Freiburg, Germany, said the hair analysis is scientifically weak and there is not enough evidence to tell whether cannabis was used. He wrote in an email that for a central part of the study, the article falls far short of what would have been possible.

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He said this matters because the hair data carry the abstract's main claims about cannabis consumption and use for its psychoactive properties. Auwaerter, who was not part of the study, said the data did not distinguish consumption from external exposure. In other words, the hair could have picked up traces of weed simply by being buried together with it. He said a lab test involving forensic toxicology expertise would have been advisable and easy to arrange.

Today, scholars do not consider ancient accounts trustworthy without corroborating evidence. Because the cannabis plant has other uses, including seeds pressed for oil and fibers used for cloth, their presence alone does not confirm drug use.