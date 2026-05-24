Secret Service Shoots a Person and Bystander Near the White House

The U.S. Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander was also shot. Both individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander also was shot, a law enforcement official said.

Both individuals were said to be in critical condition, according to the official. Journalists working at the White House reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time. On Twitter, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and would update the public as they were able.

Evidence of the shooting was visible on a sidewalk just outside the White House complex, where orange evidence markers were placed and medical material, including what appeared to be surgical gloves and kits, were seen





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U.S. Secret Service White House Shots Fired Shoots A Person Person Near The White House Bystander Person Critical Condition Shots United States Washington D.C. Twitter FBI Director Kash Patel White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Attempted Assassination Cole Tomas Allen Michael Marx Torrance California Midland Texas

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