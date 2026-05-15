Second Ticket Drop for Toronto's FIFA Fan Festival Expected Today

The City of Toronto is expected to release today the second batch of free tickets for its World Cup fan festival, following a reversal of a controversial plan to charge $10 for general admission tickets.

The City of Toronto is expected to release today the second batch of free tickets for its World Cup fan festival . The first allotment of 220,000 free tickets was reversed a controversial plan to charge $10 for general admission tickets for what was initially advertised as a free festival , after strong public criticism .

Soccer fans looking for enhanced experiences can purchase premium tickets, listed for between $100 and $300 before tax and fees. The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway from June 11 until July 19, during match days





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Toronto World Cup FIFA Fan Festival Fort York National Historic Site The Bentway Free Tickets Premium Tickets General Admission Tickets Enhanced Experiences Match Days Public Criticism Reversal Of Plan Controversial Plan Charging $10 Advertised As A Free Festival

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