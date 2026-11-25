The annual Died on a Waiting List Report shows nearly 30,000 Canadians died waiting for care. Alberta reported 878 deaths, sparking debate over transparency and wait times.

Health -care advocates are intensifying their calls for greater system transparency as wait times for critical medical procedures continue to lengthen across Canada. The second edition of the Second Street Died on a Waiting List Report was released on Wednesday, revealing a stark and disturbing upward trend in patient fatalities while awaiting care. According to the think tank's newly published data, a total of 29,468 Canadians died between April 2025 and March 2026 while waiting for surgeries, medical procedures, diagnostic scans, or specialist appointments.

Core Findings on Patient Fatalities

The report breaks down the national tragedy into specific regional contributions, with Alberta accounting for 878 of those deaths during the reporting period. Within that provincial total, 52 individuals passed away specifically while on a cardiac waitlist, highlighting the severity of delays in heart-related interventions. The think tank responsible for this analysis insists that these figures likely represent an undercount of the actual problem, as many provinces do not systematically track or publish the necessary data to provide a complete picture of patient outcomes.

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Conflicting Views on Data Transparency

Colin Craig, the president of Second Street, argued that the current level of government disclosure is insufficient for public understanding. He stated that there is not enough context being provided by governments, which prevents experts from knowing exactly how many patients died after waiting longer than the maximum recommended medical time. Craig compared this lack of oversight to private sector regulation, noting that health inspectors routinely report minor infractions in businesses, yet the government does not equally disclose its own systemic mistakes in the health care system.

Conversely, Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's hospital and surgical health services minister, defended the province's position by citing the complexity of data aggregation. She explained that it is really hard to drill down into specific statistics because each case requires individual analysis to determine the patient's original surgery list purpose and the exact cause of death. LaGrange emphasized that privacy restrictions surround this sensitive information, making broad public disclosure of detailed waitlist causes difficult to implement without violating patient confidentiality laws.

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Alberta's Defense and Competing Metrics

LaGrange asserted that Alberta has made measurable progress in addressing these bottlenecks by adding more doctors to help with capacity, particularly specialists. She noted that the province has also increased the number of acute care beds and added more operating room spaces to handle the volume of patients. Despite these additions, she vowed that the government will not rest until backlogs are cleared and procedures are performed within clinically approved timeframes.

However, a separate recent health report from the Fraser Institute presents a grim alternative perspective on Alberta's performance. The institute reported that the province's wait times are among the worst in the entire country, with the median wait between patient referral and specialist treatment reaching 50 weeks. This duration is more than 19 weeks longer than the national average, suggesting that the systemic pressures remain severe despite the administrative claims of improvement.

Long-Term Trends and Future Implications

Chris Gallaway, the executive director of Friends of Medicare, highlighted that hospitals and emergency rooms are facing genuine problems due to population growth and escalating pressures that are absolutely worse than pre-pandemic levels. He argued that while information is collected within the health-care system, it is not necessarily released in a complete or usable way for independent analysis. Gallaway maintained that since citizens pay for the health-care system through taxes, they deserve access to good data to understand what is happening within their provincial infrastructure.

The cumulative scope of the crisis extends well beyond the current fiscal year. Second Street stated that more than 129,892 patients have died while waiting for a procedure in Canada since April 2018. This long-term data underscores the persistent nature of the waitlist issue and supports the advocates' demand for mandatory, standardized data sharing to ensure accountability and improve patient survival rates in the future.