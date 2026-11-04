Second information session held for Nova Scotia's first AI data centre

EverWind Fuels held a second public information session in Lower River Inhabitants, N.S., on Nova Scotia's first AI data centre after more than 200 people attended the first session in D'Escousse.

LOWER RIVER INHABITANTS, N.S. - Cape Bretoners with questions about Nova Scotia's first planned artificial intelligence data centre have a second chance to speak up.

EverWind Fuels Hosts Second Information Session

The second of two information sessions by EverWind Fuels is set for this evening in southern Cape Breton, in the rural town of Lower River Inhabitants, N.S. Tuesday's information session in D'Escousse, N.S. , ran late as more than 200 people filled a community hall to hear from company officials. Speakers asked about safeguards and environmental protections for the $10-billion, 18,600-square-metre AI data centre in Point Tupper, N.S.

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, that's set to come online by the end of 2027. An information session on a planned AI data centre in Cape Breton ran late as residents lined up to ask what safeguards and environmental protections would be in place and to voice concern about the American AI giant that would lease the centre.

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Anthropic Lease Powers 325-Megawatt Expansion

American tech company Anthropic has signed a 20-year lease for the centre that would draw 95 megawatts of electricity during its first phase, before a 325-megawatt expansion in 2028. Everwind officials said residents had valid concerns, ranging from environmental protections to jobs, and there would be more consultations to come. The second session follows a busy first night in D'Escousse, where residents filled the community hall and lined up to ask questions.

Concerns raised included safeguards and environmental protections, as well as the involvement of the American AI giant that would lease the centre. The company has said the project represents a major investment in the region and will create jobs, though residents want more details on environmental impacts. The centre is set to come online by the end of 2027, with a major expansion planned for 2028.

Anthropic's 20-year lease signals a long-term commitment to the facility, which would consume significant electricity. The first phase would draw 95 megawatts, with the expansion increasing that to 325 megawatts. Everwind officials acknowledged the concerns and said additional consultations will be held. The sessions are part of an effort to address community questions about the project.

Residents Expected at Evening Session

Residents in southern Cape Breton are expected to turn out again this evening in Lower River Inhabitants. The information sessions come as Nova Scotia prepares for its first AI data centre, a project that has drawn both interest and scrutiny. Company officials have said they are committed to ongoing dialogue with the community. Lyndsay Armstrong, The Canadian Press